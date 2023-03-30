AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Matrixport Partners DeFi Yield Automation & Strategy Platform CIAN Protocol to Enhance Institutional DeFi Offerings

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

Support of CIAN’s infrastructure and dApp enables investors to participate in yield-bearing recursive vault strategies

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CIAN, a leading DeFi yield automation and strategy platform, and Matrixport, one of the world’s largest digital assets financial services ecosystem, have partnered to accelerate scalable and expandable institutional adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi).

With the partnership, Matrixport will support CIAN’s infrastructure and dApp, enabling institutional and accredited investors to seamlessly participate in CIAN’s one-stop recursive strategy vault, which taps into top-tier lending protocols such as AAVE and Compound.

Cynthia Wu, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner, Matrixport, said, “We are thrilled to welcome CIAN to our partner network. CIAN’s cutting-edge and robust algorithmic products allow for frictionless access to innovative and secure yield strategies in the DeFi ecosystem. This is part of our ongoing commitment towards providing greater transparency and choices for our clients.”

Executed by smart contracts, CIAN offers tailored yield strategies and position management. Investors will have access to a fully decentralized architecture targeting optimal transaction routes for specified yield strategies while ensuring transparent fund operations and protection against liquidation risks.

Luffy He, CEO and Founder of CIAN, said, “DeFi, albeit growing its own foundation and unique yield opportunities, has yet to find its way to the majority of crypto holders. It is our great honor to collaborate with Matrixport on exploring an efficient way of exposing high quality DeFi yield opportunities to crypto holders. CIAN should also benefit from an enhanced brand awareness from both Centralized Finance (CeFi) and DeFi population.”

About CIAN

CIAN protocol is a liquid staking derivatives (“LSD”) focused yield strategy platform, where users could earn either through joining algorithmic strategy vaults or through building their own DeFi strategies using CIAN’s advanced automation tools.

CIAN enables LSD holders to benefit from DeFi yield in addition to their staking yield. To the holders of other tokens (eg. BTC, stables etc.), CIAN makes high quality liquid staking yield accessible.

Website | Whitepapers | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | YouTube

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world’s largest and most trusted digital assets financial services ecosystem. The company’s services include prime brokerage, Cactus Custody™, spot OTC, fixed income, structured products, lending as well as asset management. Matrixport serves individuals as well as over 800 institutions across Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.matrixport.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/matrixport-partners-defi-yield-automation–strategy-platform-cian-protocol-to-enhance-institutional-defi-offerings-301785323.html

SOURCE Matrixport

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.