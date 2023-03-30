AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Pixalate Releases February 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report: Apple iPhone Reaches 72% North American Programmatic Advertising Market

PRNewswire March 30, 2023

Samsung leads in LATAM, second to Apple in North America and APAC; Huawei No. 2 in EMEA

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the February 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report.

Pixalate is an ad fraud intelligence and marketing compliance platform with solutions across display, mobile app, video, and OTT/CTV.

The report reveals the top mobile devices across 4 key regions (North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM) based on share of open programmatic ad traffic.

Key findings:

  • Apple (iPhone) leads across North America, EMEA, and APAC with 72%, 42%, and 33% market share, respectively. Apple, however, lags in LATAM at No. 5 (10% market share)
  • The Latin American market is primarily dominated by Samsung and Motorola, who together capture over 52% of the market share
  • Apple made significant gains in APAC, rising from 26% market share in September 2022 to 33% in February 2023
  • Huawei outperforms Samsung in the EMEA region, surpassing it in December 2022 and consistently maintaining a 17% market share through the first quarter of 2023

To download the complete February 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report, click here.

For a full list of devices, please visit the Media Ratings Terminal and sign up for a free account.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the February 2023 Mobile Device Global Market Share Report (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pixalate

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.