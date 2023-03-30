Preliminary Program confirmed for F+L Week 2023: “Fuels & Lubricants – Navigating the Energy Transition”

Fuels and lubricants industry leaders to gather in Kuala Lumpur from June 14-16, 2023

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — F&L Asia Ltd announced the preliminary program for F+L Week 2023 Conference & Exhibition, one of the most anticipated events for the fuels and lubricants industry in Asia. The program includes a two-day technical session featuring prominent industry stakeholders on June 14-15, a pre-conference networking event and the opening of the table-top exhibition on June 13, the Annual F&L Asia Awards Dinner on June 15, and a visit to Malaysia’s historic city of Melaka—with a stop at PETRONAS’ refinery and Melaka’s famous Jonker Street for lunch and sightseeing.

F+L Week 2023 will be held at the Grand Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with the conference theme of “Fuels and Lubricants: Navigating the Energy Transition.” Speaker highlights of the two-day technical session include presentations by Flavio Kliger, President of Lubrizol Additives; Ahmad Adly Alias, Vice President of Refining, Marketing, and Trading at PETRONAS; Sarah Horne, Global Vice President of Synthetic Base Stocks at ExxonMobil; Dr. Z. George Zhang, Vice President, International R&D, Valvoline Global Operations; and Goh Koon Eng, Vice President of Commercial, Chevron Oronite, to name a few.

“We are thrilled to unveil the preliminary program for F+L Week 2023, which features prominent industry leaders and a diverse array of thought-provoking sessions,” says Vicky Villena-Denton, CEO of F&L Asia Ltd., the organiser of this annual industry event, which is celebrating its 28th year.

Since 2017, the F&L Asia Awards have been a staple of Asia’s fuels and lubricants industry. Nominations for the Person of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Future Leaders Award, and Product Development of the Year will close on March 31. The winners will be honoured during the F&L Asia Awards Dinner at the Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur on June 15. The accolades recognise individuals that have demonstrated exceptional innovation or entrepreneurship to stand above and beyond their peers or, in the case of products, products that have unique properties and a distinct value proposition.

The Tabletop Exhibition for F+L Week is already sold out. Delegate registrations are now open with an Early Bird rate of US$1,498 per person available until March 31, 2023. Registration fees include access to the pre-conference networking event, the two-day technical session, the F&L Asia Awards Dinner, year-round access to the bespoke networking app, F+L Connect, and the Melaka tour. F&L Asia Ltd is encouraging attendees to register early to secure their spot.

F+L Week’s Advisory Board plays a critical role in maintaining the F+L Week program’s reputation for quality. The Advisory Board for F+L Week 2023 has also been confirmed and includes Hind Abi-Akar, Senior Advisor, Electrification and Advanced Power Solutions, Caterpillar; Eric G. Holthusen, former Chief Technology Officer, PETRONAS Lubricants International; Gary M. Parsons, Technical Advisor, Automotive Engine Oils; Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director, Research & Development, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; R.A. Rao, Technical Advisor, Indian Additives Ltd; Ravi Tallamraju, Chief Technology Officer, PETRONAS Lubricants International; Dr. Z. George Zhang, Vice President of International R&D, Valvoline Global Operations; and Dr. Ping Zhu, Director Of Technology, Asia Pacific, Lubrizol Corporation.

ABOUT F+L WEEK

F+L Week 2023 will be held from June 14-16 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event will be co-located with the ALIA Annual Meeting. For full details of the F+L Week 2023 event or to register, click here .

The conference theme is “ Fuels and Lubricants: Navigating the Energy Transition.” Governments, investors, and consumers around the world are signalling plans for a more rapid shift away from fossil fuels. While fossil fuels will continue to play a key role in the decades to come, the pattern of use will change. F+L Week will provide insight into the technical challenges and opportunities that come with the energy transition and the implications for fuels and lubricants of a more sustainable future.

The F+L Week 2023 Conference & Exhibition starts on June 13, 2023, with a pre-conference networking day for customers and suppliers to connect. Participants can pre-book their appointments via the powerful digital app, F+L Connect.

For inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] .

