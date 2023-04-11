WorkForce Software Leads the Industry with 2023 HR Technology Leaders Award from TalentCulture

WorkForce Software earns industry recognition with an HR Technology Leaders award from TalentCulture for its WorkForce Experience solution, which modernizes workforce management for the world’s biggest brands and improves their employee experience, engagement, and communications.

LIVONIA, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions WorkForce Software, announces it has been named a 2023 HR Technology Leaders award winner by TalentCulture. WorkForce Software is showcased as an accredited HR Technology leader and modern workforce management software provider that digitally transforms the way large, complex organizations optimize their employees’ experiences at work, while strengthening workplace bonds through smart communications. This award from TalentCulture is selectively given to innovative technology providers that demonstrate significant value to their customers and end-users.

According to TalentCulture’s vetting process, all technology vendors being considered must conduct an in-depth demonstration of their solution to judges from an internal panel of experts at TalentCulture. WorkForce Software demonstrated its WorkForce Experience solution, which is part of the WorkForce Suite, the highest rated modern workforce management solution for the past five years. The software offers comprehensive capabilities to large, global employers to optimize labor with scheduling, time and attendance, absence management, and integrated communications that balance the needs of business leaders and a growing number of employee expectations. The solution delivers a modern approach to scheduling flexibility and dynamic ‘at-work’ experiences that increase engagement and improve employee experiences for all workers, especially the 80% of the global workforce that does not perform their daily work from behind a desk.

“The team at WorkForce Software is excited to be recognized by TalentCulture with an HR Technology Leaders Award,” says Sandra Moran, Chief Customer Experience and Marketing Officer for WorkForce Software. “It is rewarding to see the technology innovations we’ve designed provide our global customers with solutions for dramatically improved employee experiences while supporting the often-complex regulatory environment they must also navigate. We are pleased to provide real options to support employers as they modernize their approach to meet employees’ demands for more scheduling flexibility and in-the-moment connections with their managers and co-workers, and support to have an impact on the success of the business.”

“We are thrilled to have Workforce Software as one of our distinguished winners for 2023. We are very impressed with the layout of the platform and the attention to detail in its design. All of this coupled with its stellar customer support makes this an ideal choice for any company looking for a comprehensive tool to increase employee engagement and productivity,” says Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner of TalentCulture.

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

