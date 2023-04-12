AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the Gate of Classic Chinese Art Debuting by the Xianghu Lake, the China Academy of Art’s Xianghu Campus is Launched

PRNewswire April 12, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This year marks the 95th anniversary of the founding of the China Academy of Art, the debut of the Gate of Classic Chinese Art and the launch of the China Academy of Art’s Xianghu Campus kicked off.

Situated in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Xianghu Campus will have an overall schooling structure to carry forward China’s fine traditional culture and inherit classical Chinese art, based on the China Academy of Art’s expertise and talents, as well as bountiful culture and resources of Xianghu Lake. The “Gate of Classic Chinese Art” is built by drawing on the merits of the Imperial Painting Academy of the Song Dynasty, traditional Chinese academies and modern academies of art, thus nurturing outstanding talents with “mastery in art and science, skills and practices” and building the most influential cultural hub of China’s fine traditional culture.

Xianghu Campus aims to lead the innovative development of Chinese painting and calligraphy, gather distinguished scholars of humanities and art and develop student training paradigms. It puts the most effort into postgraduate and doctoral programs. Based on its first-class majors of Chinese painting and calligraphy, Xianghu Campus is composed of “four organizations, three museums and four centers”.

Among them, “four organizations” refer to the Advanced Institute of Chinese Calligraphy and Painting, Xianghu Academy, Advanced School of Art and Humanities and National Institute of Art/Education, embracing talents of classic Chinese art, drawing inspiration from fine traditions of ancient academies, and helping integrate Chinese painting and calligraphy with classical academics; “three museums” are the Classic Chinese Art Museum, Xianghu Museum and Ancient Chinese Calligraphy and Painting Museum, bringing together domestic and international collections, based on the scenery and long-lasting culture of Xianghu Lake; “four centers” mean Chinese Character Research Center, Landscape Research Center, Philosophy and Technology Research Center and Landscaping Research Center, aimed at carrying forward the China’s fine traditional culture by carrying out special research projects on Chinese cultural elements. Besides, a lab of Chinese calligraphy and painting materials, a cluster of master offices and a research center of the global art history will be set up on the campus, to unveil the unique style of Chinese art from a great viewpoint of the global history and create the “visual classic Chinese art” for the Chinese people.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/with-the-gate-of-classic-chinese-art-debuting-by-the-xianghu-lake-the-china-academy-of-arts-xianghu-campus-is-launched-301795048.html

SOURCE China Academy of Art

