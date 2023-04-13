Digital Turbine Announces James Rogers as VP of Brands and Agencies in APAC

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Ad Tech, Sales and Marketing Expertise

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today welcomes industry executive James Rogers as the new Vice President of Brands and Agencies for APAC, based in Singapore. With extensive experience in digital media, and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results and developing high-performing teams, James will lead the brand business in the region.

“We are excited to welcome James as our newest VP in APAC,” said Michael Wong, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Digital Turbine. “His regional sales, operations and leadership experience, paired with his Ad Tech expertise, will help elevate our brand business while further accelerating Digital Turbine’s growth.”

Prior to joining Digital Turbine, James served as the Managing Director and GM of S4M (Locala) where he led sales and operations for APAC. James also held several leadership positions at InMobi from 2012-2017, where he was deeply entrenched into the mobile advertising space and supported a global base of agency and brand clients.

“Digital Turbine is uniquely positioned within the mobile industry, delivering excellent mobile experiences to brands, agencies, mobile carriers and app developers,” said James. “I am excited to lead the team in APAC as they continue to deliver best in class creative campaigns and ad experiences to drive results for the world’s leading brands and agencies – while DT continues to unlock further mobile opportunities in the region.”

As an active thought leader in the industry, James has been an active member in the IAB since August 2019.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world’s leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners’ ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. www.digitalturbine.com

