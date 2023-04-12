AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pulse & Cisco Collaboration Enables New ICM Manufacturing Facility in India

PRNewswire April 13, 2023

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI, India, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pulse Electronics is proud to announce the successful deployment of a new manufacturing facility in Tiruchirappalli, India, that will produce Integrated Connector Modules (ICMs) for Cisco Systems, Inc., one of its major customers.

Pulse_ID_03ed7a42adce_Logo

The facility is Pulse’s first in India to be capable of producing ICMs and is the result of a collaborative and innovative relationship with Cisco’s supply chain and engineering teams that spanned several years and enabled the successful construction, qualification and training required to bring the new manufacturing facility online.

ICMs are a critical component in switching, routing and computing products and platforms.

William Malherbe, EVP and Magnetics Business Group Head said: “Cisco is a key customer for Pulse and the YAGEO Group and we are proud of this collaborative project and its successful launch.”

About Pulse:
Pulse, a member of the YAGEO Group (2327, TAI), was founded in 1956 and is a leader in technology, design and manufacturing of power and signal magnetics, current sensing, antennas, and connectors.  Pulse products can be found in a wide range of applications including electric vehicles, 5G mobile network systems, smart grids, wearables. Lighting, cell phones, datacenters, wireless charging, industrial automation equipment and security.

CONTACT: [email protected] 

 

SOURCE Pulse Electronics Corporation

