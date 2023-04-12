Total Economic Impact Study Shows Movable Ink Delivers a 422% ROI

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Movable Ink, the personalized content platform provider for digital marketing leaders, commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying its technology. The report covers a holistic view of Movable Ink’s AI-powered decisioning offered through Movable Ink Da Vinci, as well as its data-driven content generation capabilities for email and mobile messages.

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment, Forrester interviewed various clients with experience using Movable Ink. For the purposes of this study, they aggregated the interviewees’ experiences and combined the results into a single composite organization that is a global, $5 billion business-to-consumer brand with 7.5M customers opted into their email and mobile program. It has an offline and online presence, with approximately 25% of all revenues generated via digital channels.

These clients chose Movable Ink to help them solve business challenges like executing one-to-one personalization, and reducing the effort required to create multiple content variations. They also invested in Movable Ink to deliver a consistent omni-channel brand experience, and eliminate single use content while delivering a more impactful customer experience.

On average, the benefit of Movable Ink over three years was $20.3M with efficiency gains over 28,000 hours. This impact represents a 422% ROI for clients using the company’s technology.

Simply put, one of the interviewed clients pointed out in their interview: “We’re with Movable Ink because they help us reach our business goals. We stay with them because they make it easy, and they’re easy to work with.”

Some of the report’s key findings include:

Movable Ink and Movable Ink’s AI Da Vinci generated an incremental revenue of more than $170.4M for the composite organization. By leveraging the combination of Movable Ink’s content personalization capabilities and Da Vinci AI-powered decisioning, clients advanced on their goal of providing enhanced personalized customer experiences.

Movable Ink and Movable Ink Da Vinci increased employee efficiency by over $6.6M.

. Movable Ink being implemented into mobile personalization campaigns resulted in incremental revenue exceeding $248M . Clients generally praised Movable Ink for improving production efficiencies and personalizing the content with mobile campaigns.

Movable Ink for Email saw an incremental revenue of over $72.3M. Movable Ink enabled clients to insert highly personalized dynamic content into email campaigns, resulting in higher click-through rates (CTR), higher conversion rates, and increased revenue.

“We believe the results of Forrester’s study validate what our clients already know and reference in their interviews — that the use of AI and technology to deliver data-driven personalization across channels can be truly transformative for marketers and consumers alike. Not only from an efficiency standpoint, but as generating a significant return on investment for their business,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO at Movable Ink.

“As personalization continues to be named one of the top goals of marketing leaders, and is equally acknowledged by consumers as one of the key drivers of valuable communications, it’s incredible to see the business impact that Movable Ink has been able to drive. As forward-thinking marketers continue shifting from a campaign mindset to a customer-centric one, we hope to deliver even more value with the growth of our marketing AI solution Movable Ink Da Vinci and multiple enhancements to our Mobile Product Suite,” said Alison Lindland, CMO at Movable Ink.

With three in five consumers sharing that they’re more likely to buy a brand’s products when they’ve created a personalized experience in their communications, as found in Movable Ink’s latest Audience of One: Getting Data Driven Personalization Right consumer report, the need for personalization is critical to driving long-term customer value. And, as per the findings of this year’s TEI report, it’s equally important in delivering ROI for brands.

