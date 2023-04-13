Compass Offices’ Newly Renovated Business Centre at the Refurbished Singapore Land Tower – Panoramic views of Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On 13 April 2023, Compass Offices (Compass) presented its newly renovated business centre on the 19th floor of the refurbished Singapore Land Tower, the first phase of renovation for its two-floor flexible office space. The 48-story landmark tower will be transformed into a premium Grade A commercial building, making it an ideal office location for a wide range of industries. The second phase of the renovation on the 30th floor of the tower is expected to be completed in September/4Q 2023.

The refurbished Singapore Land Tower was spearheaded by renowned Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki, the recipient of his profession’s highest honor, the Pritzker Architecture Prize. Most notably, the building exterior features a pristine curtain wall that sheaths the entire façade and a new roof crown that will increase the building’s prominence in the city skyline. Taken together, these new features will galvanise Singapore Land Tower’s standing as an urban landmark.

“Compass Offices’ 2-floor business centre in the Singapore Land Tower reflects our commitment to creating innovative, immersive, and engaging interior environments that cater to the needs of a contemporary business. The upgraded office space will offer a quality workplace for corporates and business professionals alike.” – Hans Leijten, Chief Executive Officer, Compass Offices.

The two-floor Singapore Land Tower business centre is located next to the Raffles Place MRT station, which connects the North-South Line and the East-West Line in Singapore.

Compass Offices built private, secure, business-ready and bespoke office space with consideration to feedback from clients, resulting in enhanced amenities and services that make Compass Offices “a great place to work.”

Click HERE to download the Press Kit.

About Compass Offices

At Compass Offices, we’re dedicated to providing inspiring workspaces supported by professional services that enable our customers to focus on what they do best. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, growing start-ups, entrepreneurs, independent professionals and enterprise teams. Founded in 2009, Compass Offices has grown from its first business centre in Hong Kong, to encompass close to 40 centres over 65 floors in 9 cities and over 20,000 satisfied clients.

Our workspace philosophy combines affordability, scalability, technology and choice; all within a portfolio of flexible workspaces designed to make each centre a great place to work.

Press Enquiries

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (852) 3975 3563

Level 2701, Wing On Centre,

111 Connaught Road Central,

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-offices-newly-renovated-business-centre-at-the-refurbished-singapore-land-tower–panoramic-views-of-marina-bay-sands-301795382.html

SOURCE Compass Offices