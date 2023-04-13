After an investment of US$ 6.2 million, Ridian arrives in Brazil to provide intelligent cryptocurrency investment services

SÃO PAULO, April 13, 2023 /PRNeswire/ — Ridian, a global blockchain financial services startup based in LATAM, announces its arrival in Brazil seeking to become the main provider of crypto investment services in the country. Founded in 2021 by Rogelio Sada and Eduardo de la Garza in Mexico, Ridian raised a Seed round of US$ 6.2 million to develop the trading platform and algorithmic/quantitative investment strategies they offer today and assembled an experienced team with a background in traditional finance, crypto and technology from companies such as JP Morgan, Citadel, Coinbase and Google.

Each strategy offers a responsive trading package that helps users minimize the ups and downs of a 24/7 crypto market. The BTC Target strategy allows investors to gain exposure to BTC, while the Ridian Blue Chip strategy offers investors diversified exposure to the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization (BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA and more). Both strategies aim to accumulate crypto during favorable market conditions and automatically switch to stablecoins during market downturns, depending on factors such as price and volatility.

Users connect Ridian to their existing crypto exchange account, select a strategy and amount to be managed, and all trading is done automatically on the user’s behalf. The investment strategies are offered in partnership with major exchanges such as Binance, Bitso, Gemini, Crypto.com, OKX and Kraken. Ridian’s services are free for all users, reducing entry barriers and allowing anyone to use the platform, which can be accessed via desktop and mobile.

“We are launching our product with a focus on Latin America, specifically Mexico and Brazil, which are the countries with the highest cryptocurrency adoption rates in the world. Around 80% of LATAM crypto users are investors, meaning they are looking to increase their wealth. Unfortunately, very few do this successfully. We aim to hand-hold users through the complex part of crypto investing so that their portfolios work for them even when they sleep”, explains Rogelio Sada, Co-Founder and CEO of Ridian.

Since officially launching earlier this year, Ridian has had steady growth in user acquisition in APAC, with many of its 6,000+ registered retail investors coming from Southeast Asia. Ridian recently secured key partnerships in the region, becoming the Official Broker Partner of Huobi (#17 global rank, CoinmarketCap) and Official Automated Investing Partner of Coinstore (#47 global rank, CoinMarketCap).

