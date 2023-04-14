AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

BIOMERICS EXPANDS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN TEXAS

PRNewswire April 14, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced the completion of a 24,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing operations at their Athens, TX, facility. Driven by growth in the single-use endoscopy market, this investment includes 8,500 sq. ft. of production space and the expansion of Biomerics’ Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters with a 4,900 sq. ft. engineering laboratory adjacent to a CNC-machining (computer numerical control machining) tool shop.

Biomerics Logo

“This expansion reflects our 30-year pursuit of innovation and manufacturing excellence. I’m thrilled to see our vertical integration on full display in one building,” stated Chris Richardson, President of Biomerics Interventional Advanced Catheter. “Our Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters in Athens has a long history of producing class-leading interventional products for our customers. The expansion will fuel our growth with best-in-class speed-to-market capabilities.”

The expansion increases the Athens campus to approximately 100,000 sq. ft. and includes an exterior refresh, additional engineering and lab space, manufacturing space and an employee break room. The Biomerics balloons and Interventional Advanced Catheter business operates out of three locations: Athens, TX; Brooklyn Park, MN; and Cartago, Costa Rica. Biomerics will celebrate the completion of the new campus expansion with a ribbon-cutting event today.

“The new building expansion in Athens Industrial Park is such a great demonstration of our partnership with Biomerics. They are a great corporate citizen and one of our largest employers. We are excited about the increase in investment, new jobs and what the future holds,” stated Joanie Ahlers, Director of Athens Economic Development Corporation.

“I am thrilled Biomerics continues to expand and reinvest in Athens,” Mayor Toni Clay said. “Here in Athens, we have some of the best talent in the nation. This makes our city and state a perfect fit for innovative companies like Biomerics. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and furthering our partnership for many years to come.”

“This investment says a lot about the performance of this team, our markets and our commitment to this community,” commented Travis Sessions, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerics. “We appreciate the support of the local community, state leaders and our many supply partners.”

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is the leading mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the interventional device market. Trusted as a vertically integrated partner with extensive engineering expertise and solutions, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs globally. Biomerics provides engineering design and development services, technology transfer manufacturing services and contract manufacturing services—including sterilization and packaging—for medical device components, subassemblies and finished medical devices through eight locations in the United States, Ireland and Costa Rica to meet immediate and long-term strategic needs. With our engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a leader in materials, interventional medical plastics, complex extrusion, micromachining of metals and polymers, laser processing, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, image guided intervention and finished device assembly. In addition to operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system, Biomerics is FDA registered and compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 820.

SOURCE Biomerics, LLC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.