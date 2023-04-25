AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles

PRNewswire April 25, 2023

LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity’s OTAmatic Software Management Platform

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity’s OTAmatic® solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver over-the-air (OTA) software updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring LiveWire riders spend more time riding their bikes.

Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

LiveWire, the new and innovative electric motorcycle brand developed by industry pioneer Harley-Davidson, is committed to providing its customers with the best possible user experience. OTA enables expanded opportunities to remotely update Livewire operating software to ensure optimal performance, safety, and security. As such, LiveWire required a market leading automotive-grade OTA solution to ensure the optimal performance of their products and customer satisfaction.

“As a long-standing provider of automotive connected vehicle services, we recognize the importance of enabling OTA updates for the two-wheeler market,” said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airbiquity. “LiveWire is a pioneer in the electric motorcycle industry with an outstanding product portfolio. Working with LiveWire to integrate OTAmatic into their vehicles has been a terrific experience and we’re proud to contribute to their current and future success.”

To learn more about OTAmatic visit: OTAmatic Software Management Platform

About Airbiquity
Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry’s most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About LiveWire 
LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire’s majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com 

Media Contact:
Frances Bigley 
[email protected] 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/airbiquity-selected-by-livewire-to-enable-over-the-air-software-updates-for-electric-motorcycles-301806331.html

SOURCE Airbiquity

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.