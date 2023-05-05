AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2023 Presidential Hackathon International Track kicks off

PRNewswire May 5, 2023

TAIPEI, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Presidential Hackathon International Track kicked off April 19 as part of government efforts promoting co-created solutions to common challenges while sharing the Taiwan Model of digital democracy with the world.

Themed Free the Future: Open, Digital and Green, the fifth edition of the competition is accepting entries until May 31 via the official website (https://presidential-hackathon.tca.org.tw/Registration/). It is overseen and implemented by Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs and executed by Taipei Computer Association.

According to the moda, the theme is in sync with the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Free and open societies must draw upon signature strengths of adaptability, innovation and transparency in developing viable, interdisciplinary approaches to realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the moda said.

It is anticipated the competition will further spotlight the growing importance of borderless cooperation, open data, participatory policymaking, people-public-private partnerships and technology in delivering good governance and improving societal well-being, the moda added.

Launched in 2019, the Presidential Hackathon International Track features the creative contributions of 147 teams from 34 countries to date. It is a central plank in the government’s Taiwan Can Help platform of engagement, and another example of how the moda is galvanizing global action in striving to Free the Future.

For more information, please visit the official website (https://presidential-hackathon.tca.org.tw/Registration/ )

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/2023-presidential-hackathon-international-track-kicks-off-301816370.html

SOURCE Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

