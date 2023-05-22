AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Premier digital finance firm Privat 3 Money announces British Airways campaign

PRNewswire May 22, 2023

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Luxury HNW-focused fintech, Privat 3 Money (P3), has today announced a strategic marketing campaign with British Airways, one of the world’s most iconic airlines.

One of British Airways’ first-class cabins, specifically designed for the 787-9 Dreamliner.

Launching this summer, P3 will promote its innovative financial services on the digital screens within the airlines Gold, Concorde First Class and Arrivals lounges at Heathrow Airport. The brand will feature in BA’s HighLife magazine and also launch its first video advert which will be shown as part of the airlines in-flight entertainment journey.

Founded in 2020, Privat 3 Money has revolutionised the premier digital finance industry, providing a truly digital alternative to traditional financial institutions. The firm has reimagined access to deposits, payments, foreign exchange and trading for the digital age, enabling financial transactions from anywhere in the world via smartphone whilst maintaining the personal customer service offering synonymous with traditional private finance.

Their unique understanding of client requirements has made them the banking alternative of choice for HNW individuals, and the partnership with British Airways is a further extension of the firm’s global outlook and approach, enabling P3 to reach global citizens across the world.

Speaking about the announcement, P3’s Founder & CEO Reda Bedjaoui expressed his excitement, saying: “We are thrilled to work with British Airways, a world-renowned airline with a shared commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

Our campaign will enable us to reach high-net-worth individuals both here in the UK, and those travelling on some of the airlines busiest routes and represents an exciting opportunity for Privat 3 Money to showcase our innovative financial services to a global audience.

We look forward to working together to deliver world-class service client experiences that reflect our shared values of excellence, innovation and customer-centricity.”

Commenting on the news, BA Media representative Keith Martin said: “BA media always looks to work with businesses that have exciting products and services for the British Airways customer base. When we spoke with P3, it was clear that showcasing their unique financial services offering to the British Airways audience was a real no brainer as HNW, business travellers, Silver and Gold card Executive Club Members would find the services on offer a valuable tool when operating across borders.”

The BA news is the latest in a string of announcements from P3. The fintech recently renewed its partnership with global bloodstock sales firm Goffs.

 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/premier-digital-finance-firm-privat-3-money-announces-british-airways-campaign-301828642.html

SOURCE Privat 3 Money

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

