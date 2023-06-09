AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Pearl Abyss Unveils Exclusive Trailer for Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light at Summer Game Festival

PRNewswire June 9, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that it unveiled an exclusive trailer for Black Desert SEA’s upcoming region, the “Land of the Morning Light,” at the global stage of the Summer Game Festival. Also, the trailer reveals “Imoogi,” a new boss that features fearsome fangs and a spine-chilling roar, which will come along after launch.

The trailer showcased vicious bosses starting from the ferocious tiger lord Sangoon, the savage Golden Pig King, the vengeful ghost Songakshi, and more throughout the region’s nonlinear questline. Adventurers can choose the order in which they face the bosses, enabling them to create their own adventure through an intricately woven story featuring 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines.  

It also features a new boss, Imoogi, who will be released after launch. The story around Imoogi has varied across generations, but Korean legends say it is a gigantic serpent-like creature aspiring to become a full-fledged dragon. It will be one of many folklore-inspired objectives that await Adventurers in the Land of the Morning Light.  

Dive into Black Desert SEA’s new region to start a whole new journey on June 14. 

About Black Desert IP    

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 50 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.     

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pearl-abyss-unveils-exclusive-trailer-for-black-deserts-land-of-the-morning-light-at-summer-game-festival-301846927.html

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.