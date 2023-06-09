Pearl Abyss Unveils Exclusive Trailer for Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light at Summer Game Festival

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that it unveiled an exclusive trailer for Black Desert SEA’s upcoming region, the “Land of the Morning Light,” at the global stage of the Summer Game Festival. Also, the trailer reveals “Imoogi,” a new boss that features fearsome fangs and a spine-chilling roar, which will come along after launch.

The trailer showcased vicious bosses starting from the ferocious tiger lord Sangoon, the savage Golden Pig King, the vengeful ghost Songakshi, and more throughout the region’s nonlinear questline. Adventurers can choose the order in which they face the bosses, enabling them to create their own adventure through an intricately woven story featuring 80 cutscenes, 40 vignettes, and 6,000 fully-dubbed lines.

It also features a new boss, Imoogi, who will be released after launch. The story around Imoogi has varied across generations, but Korean legends say it is a gigantic serpent-like creature aspiring to become a full-fledged dragon. It will be one of many folklore-inspired objectives that await Adventurers in the Land of the Morning Light.

Dive into Black Desert SEA’s new region to start a whole new journey on June 14.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 50 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.

