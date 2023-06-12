AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

BeLive eyes South Asia and Middle East with New Country Head

PRNewswire June 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BeLive Technology, a leading solutions provider of live and video commerce technology, today announced that Vishwak Sinva has been appointed to lead the business in India and the Middle East. This new addition is set to strengthen its current management team as the company continues its growth plan globally.

Photo Credit: BeLive Technology

Vishwak has over 20 years of experience in media and marketing, including a decade in digital development. Prior to joining BeLive, Vishwak was leading growth and strategy for Firework India. Before that, Vishwak served as Lead, Digital Revenue of ETV Digital and Senior Manager, Digital Product and Revenue Strategy of Hotstar India.

“Vishwak is the right addition for BeLive,” said Latif Sim, Chief Strategy Officer and Director of BeLive. “Vishwak’s extensive video technology and media entertainment background and strategy experience in high growth companies will help us strengthen our key strategies, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence in India and the Middle East. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus BeLive during our high growth period and help the company return to profitability and expand globally.”

“I am very excited to join the BeLive team,” said Vishwak. “BeLive offers a comprehensive range of products and services perfectly tailored to meet the demands of the booming global market for Livestream commerce. The India & Middle East markets are at the cusp of a boom in live commerce as enterprises are seeking to create more immersive experiences to retain & entertain their customers, it’s an opportune time to join Kenneth and his team who have already done a fabulous job of building a viable business catering to specific local market requirements.

As the key personnel leading growth and strategy of Firework India, Vishwak successfully established Firework’s brand and service with relationships with major enterprises like Unilever & ITC, and with innovative D2C brands like Sugar, Mama Earth, The Man Company amongst others to help grow the adoption of video commerce in India.

Vishwak received a Bachelor of Commerce, International Business from Nizam College, Osmania University, Hyderabad and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from The Times School of Marketing, New Delhi.

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of customized live video streaming solutions, in Southeast Asia and beyond. BeLive Technology’s live streaming product suites are built to be high-definition, secure, fast, adaptable to any network, and fully customizable. From live shopping technology that allows for instant checkouts to interactive live entertainment that brings virtual events closer to audiences, BeLive Technology employs advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to revolutionize the way people connect online, and empowers businesses with valuable data insights such as live sentiment analysis. Live video solutions are dedicated to helping companies build genuine connections with customers around the globe.

Since 2016, BeLive Technology has been the trusted live and video commerce partner for enterprises of all sizes, with notable clients such as Rakuten, Trendyol, Konga Zaloralive, Grab, Mediacorp, Tumi, Samsung, M1, and Changi Airport Group.

https://belive.technology

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/belive-eyes-south-asia-and-middle-east-with-new-country-head-301847890.html

SOURCE BeLive Technology Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.