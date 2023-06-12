BeLive eyes South Asia and Middle East with New Country Head

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BeLive Technology, a leading solutions provider of live and video commerce technology, today announced that Vishwak Sinva has been appointed to lead the business in India and the Middle East. This new addition is set to strengthen its current management team as the company continues its growth plan globally.

Vishwak has over 20 years of experience in media and marketing, including a decade in digital development. Prior to joining BeLive, Vishwak was leading growth and strategy for Firework India. Before that, Vishwak served as Lead, Digital Revenue of ETV Digital and Senior Manager, Digital Product and Revenue Strategy of Hotstar India.

“Vishwak is the right addition for BeLive,” said Latif Sim, Chief Strategy Officer and Director of BeLive. “Vishwak’s extensive video technology and media entertainment background and strategy experience in high growth companies will help us strengthen our key strategies, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence in India and the Middle East. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus BeLive during our high growth period and help the company return to profitability and expand globally.”

“I am very excited to join the BeLive team,” said Vishwak. “BeLive offers a comprehensive range of products and services perfectly tailored to meet the demands of the booming global market for Livestream commerce. The India & Middle East markets are at the cusp of a boom in live commerce as enterprises are seeking to create more immersive experiences to retain & entertain their customers, it’s an opportune time to join Kenneth and his team who have already done a fabulous job of building a viable business catering to specific local market requirements.

As the key personnel leading growth and strategy of Firework India, Vishwak successfully established Firework’s brand and service with relationships with major enterprises like Unilever & ITC, and with innovative D2C brands like Sugar, Mama Earth, The Man Company amongst others to help grow the adoption of video commerce in India.

Vishwak received a Bachelor of Commerce, International Business from Nizam College, Osmania University, Hyderabad and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from The Times School of Marketing, New Delhi.

About BeLive Technology

BeLive Technology is the leading provider of customized live video streaming solutions, in Southeast Asia and beyond. BeLive Technology’s live streaming product suites are built to be high-definition, secure, fast, adaptable to any network, and fully customizable. From live shopping technology that allows for instant checkouts to interactive live entertainment that brings virtual events closer to audiences, BeLive Technology employs advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to revolutionize the way people connect online, and empowers businesses with valuable data insights such as live sentiment analysis. Live video solutions are dedicated to helping companies build genuine connections with customers around the globe.

Since 2016, BeLive Technology has been the trusted live and video commerce partner for enterprises of all sizes, with notable clients such as Rakuten, Trendyol, Konga Zaloralive, Grab, Mediacorp, Tumi, Samsung, M1, and Changi Airport Group.

https://belive.technology

