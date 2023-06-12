AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Ataccama Welcomes Stuart Rofe as Regional VP, Australia and New Zealand

PRNewswire June 13, 2023

Company expands senior leadership team after five years of continuous growth in region

SYDNEY, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ataccama, a leading unified data management platform provider, announced today that it has welcomed Stuart Rofe to the company as Regional VP, Australia and New Zealand. Stuart will lead efforts to refine the Company’s business strategy, bolster customer success and continue to drive growth in the region.

Stuart Rofe, Regional VP Australia and New Zealand at Ataccama

Stuart’s joining Ataccama comes at an exciting time for the Company, its customers and the broader data management market in Australia and New Zealand. Organisations in the region have realised the importance of managing data to accelerate growth and gain a competitive advantage. At a time when many data quality, data governance and master data management providers are reducing staff, Ataccama has chosen to invest in the region to ensure a high level of service to its customers and meet growing demand.

“Companies in Australia and New Zealand are highly data-driven,” states Sarka Klofacova, CEO APAC at Ataccama. “The market has made tremendous advancements in the past few years alone, and we are seeing our customers do incredible things with their data—whether it’s investing in the latest AI-powered technologies, protecting PII data, ensuring governance or increasing efficiency with automation. The Ataccama offering is an excellent fit for what the market demands, and we are thrilled to have an experienced executive like Stuart leading the team that brings these benefits to our clients.”

“I have admired Ataccama as a competitor in the past, and I am excited to start playing an integral role in its success,” says Rofe. “I look forward to partnering with our customers to build their competitive advantage, enabling them to do amazing things with high quality, governed data.”

Prior to joining Ataccama, Stuart served the ANZ region as Regional VP at TIBCO Software. He has also held held senior Sales and Management roles at major IT organisations such as IBM, Pitney Bowes and Oracle, and in total has over 25 years working in the IT industry. He has a history of success across roles in Finance, Operations, Marketing, Direct and Indirect Sales.

“With broad working experience and a value-based selling approach, Stuart has a strong understanding of what it takes to ensure customer success,” Klofacova adds. “His leadership of our teams in Australia and New Zealand means that our local customers and partners will be even better served, and that we will be well-positioned to grow our business and increase our footprint in the region.”

About Ataccama
Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with Ataccama ONE, a unified platform for automated data quality, MDM, and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. We enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with a unified platform for automated data quality, master data management and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. We enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099539/Ataccama_Stuart_Rofe.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938513/ataccama_full_horizontal_100__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ataccama-welcomes-stuart-rofe-as-regional-vp-australia-and-new-zealand-301848824.html

SOURCE Ataccama

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.