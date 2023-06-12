Ataccama Welcomes Stuart Rofe as Regional VP, Australia and New Zealand

Company expands senior leadership team after five years of continuous growth in region

SYDNEY, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ataccama, a leading unified data management platform provider, announced today that it has welcomed Stuart Rofe to the company as Regional VP, Australia and New Zealand. Stuart will lead efforts to refine the Company’s business strategy, bolster customer success and continue to drive growth in the region.

Stuart’s joining Ataccama comes at an exciting time for the Company, its customers and the broader data management market in Australia and New Zealand. Organisations in the region have realised the importance of managing data to accelerate growth and gain a competitive advantage. At a time when many data quality, data governance and master data management providers are reducing staff, Ataccama has chosen to invest in the region to ensure a high level of service to its customers and meet growing demand.

“Companies in Australia and New Zealand are highly data-driven,” states Sarka Klofacova, CEO APAC at Ataccama. “The market has made tremendous advancements in the past few years alone, and we are seeing our customers do incredible things with their data—whether it’s investing in the latest AI-powered technologies, protecting PII data, ensuring governance or increasing efficiency with automation. The Ataccama offering is an excellent fit for what the market demands, and we are thrilled to have an experienced executive like Stuart leading the team that brings these benefits to our clients.”

“I have admired Ataccama as a competitor in the past, and I am excited to start playing an integral role in its success,” says Rofe. “I look forward to partnering with our customers to build their competitive advantage, enabling them to do amazing things with high quality, governed data.”

Prior to joining Ataccama, Stuart served the ANZ region as Regional VP at TIBCO Software. He has also held held senior Sales and Management roles at major IT organisations such as IBM, Pitney Bowes and Oracle, and in total has over 25 years working in the IT industry. He has a history of success across roles in Finance, Operations, Marketing, Direct and Indirect Sales.

“With broad working experience and a value-based selling approach, Stuart has a strong understanding of what it takes to ensure customer success,” Klofacova adds. “His leadership of our teams in Australia and New Zealand means that our local customers and partners will be even better served, and that we will be well-positioned to grow our business and increase our footprint in the region.”

About Ataccama

Ataccama enables enterprise data democratization with Ataccama ONE, a unified platform for automated data quality, MDM, and metadata management across cloud and hybrid environments. We enable business and data teams to collaborate on creating high-quality, reusable data products and massively scale data-driven innovation while maintaining data accuracy, control, and governance. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

