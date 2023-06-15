AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

EW Group Signs with China’s Largest Healthcare, Sinopharm

PRNewswire June 15, 2023

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group), announced its partnership with HK VJM Ltd (representing Sinopharm Cloud Health Technology (Guandong) Co. and Sinopharm Traditional Chinese Medicine (Foshan) Co.) and NCL Solutions Sdn Bhd on April 15, 2023 at One World Hotel.

EW Group represented by Chairman, Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr Mike Chan, and HK VJM Ltd was represented by Mr Guo Liang, while NCL Solutions Sdn Bhd represented by Madame Cindy Chong Seau Joon.

EW Group will provide its expertise and experience in research, development, formulation, and production of nutraceuticals, skincare and cosmeceuticals, and therapeutics products, while Sinopharm will leverage its global reach and distribution network to help EW Group achieve greater heights on the world stage. Over 1,000 SKUs of EW Group’s proprietary products will be sold and distributed under Sinopharm.

The partnership will include the development of co-branded products and the creation of world-class health centres, which will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly trained healthcare professionals. Through this collaboration, both parties aim to bring world-class healthcare services and products to a wider audience and to provide accessible, affordable and innovative healthcare solutions to people around the world.

Sinopharm is one of the largest healthcare groups in China, with over 128,000 employees, 1,100 subsidiaries and full chain in the industry covering an array of departments. The Group’s production lines are approved by the US FDA and EU authorities and are prequalified by WHO, earning substantial recognition during the coronavirus pandemic for their development and distribution of the Sinopharm vaccine.

This partnership will allow EW Group to enter China’s market and its revenue. By collaborating with local experts, EW Group can gain insights into the local market and customize its product to suit the specific needs and preferences of Chinese consumers. The signing marks a significant milestone for EW Group’s business in China’s market, and presents growth opportunities for the company in the consumer and wellness business.

With this collaboration, both parties will bring together two giants in the healthcare industry to provide world-class healthcare services and products to people around the world. The collaboration will enhance the availability of alternative medical treatments, develop new products, and transfer knowledge and skills to millions of people.

European Wellness Biomedical Group

An award-winning European group, most renowned for its pioneering developments in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, and nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals.

EW Group’s multinational business divisions include research and developments, bio-manufacturing, biomedical academies, hospital and wellness centres and nutraceutical product distribution across 80 countries worldwide. EW Group also owns and operates a growing network of internationally accredited Hospital and Medical Centres specializing in Regenerative Bio-Medicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. EW Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic and United Kingdom.

CONTACT: Ferellica Anne Martin, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ew-group-signs-with-chinas-largest-healthcare-sinopharm-301851473.html

SOURCE European Wellness Biomedical Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.