  • new product

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches in See-Through Materials Showing Internal Componentry

PRNewswire June 15, 2023

Designs Embody G-SHOCK Spirit of Challenge

TOKYO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to its line of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The seven CLEAR REMIX models make use of see-through materials for designs that offer a view of the watches’ internal componentry.

The G-SHOCK project began with the idea of developing “a tough watch that wouldn’t break, even if dropped,” a concept that overturned the conventional wisdom of the time. In a process of repeated testing, the construction and materials were redesigned again and again. This tireless pursuit in the face of challenges bore fruit in 1983 with the debut of the G-SHOCK. Casio has since released an array of different G-SHOCK watches that carry on this evolution in function and design.

The 40th anniversary CLEAR REMIX shock-resistant watches embody the G-SHOCK spirit of challenge in designs that offer a view of the internal componentry, including the module and circuit board. Seven popular G-SHOCK models, including the very first G-SHOCK with its iconic design, have been carefully selected and redesigned with see-through materials used for the case, band, LCD, buttons, and other elements.

DW-5040RX*/DWE-5640RX*

Based on the form of the first G-SHOCK, these models feature a see-through LCD, allowing the G mark-adorned circuit board to show through. The DWE-5640RX adds a band in a contrasting mix of resin and metal materials.

DW-6940RX*

The original DW-6900 with its three indicators, now with a see-through LCD, dial, and center case, leaving the G mark pattern on the underlying circuit board subtly visible.

* At certain viewing angles, the interior of the dial may be difficult to see.

GA-114RX/GMA-S114RX

These digital-analog combination watches, based on the GA-110 and GMA-S110, feature a see-through center case and see-through resin side buttons for a unified clear color scheme.

GA-2140RX/GMA-S2140RX

These models add a see-through dial to the GA-2100 and GMA-S2100, which feature an octagonal bezel.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-g-shock-watches-in-see-through-materials-showing-internal-componentry-301851470.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

