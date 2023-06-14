AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Nucleus Research Names Deltek an Expert in the 2023 Enterprise and SMB ERP Value Technology Matrixes

PRNewswire June 15, 2023

Deltek recognized for delivering value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been named an Expert in the 2023 Nucleus Research ERP Technology Value Matrix for both Enterprise and SMB-focused ERP technology. Deltek distinguished itself from competitors by delivering value through capabilities and deep functionality across its industry-specific solutions, designed to maximize an organization’s performance at every stage of the project lifecycle.

Deltek - Know more. Do more.

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix is a concise assessment of the operational value a solution delivers. It provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market and delivers a framework for assessing the suitability of a solution for a particular customer. Vendors are measured on both usability and functionality, factors Nucleus has found are the key drivers of value. Vendors are placed into one of four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators or Core Providers.

“In this year’s report, Nucleus found that large and small companies alike are increasingly adopting ERP software, like Deltek, to future-proof their operations and improve flexibility and agility,” report author Isaac Gould, Research Manager at Nucleus Research, stated. “Businesses are looking for ERP systems to support multiple business lines and streamline processes while remaining compliant with security regulations – particularly among government contractors.”

“Deltek is recognized as an Expert in this year’s Enterprise and SMB ERP Technology Value Matrixes, as it caters to businesses of all sizes in industries including accounting, architecture, engineering, construction, consulting and government contracting,” Gould continued. “Through a robust portfolio of project-based ERP solutions, including Costpoint, Vantagepoint, Ajera, Maconomy, and others, Deltek provides a wide range of capabilities that businesses can depend on.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized again by Nucleus Research, validating our position as an ERP Expert for project-based businesses of all sizes. Deltek combines project-oriented and industry specific functionality to create purpose-built solutions that allow companies to focus on growth and delivering better project outcomes for their customers,” said Warren Linscott, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Deltek. “Being named an Expert by Nucleus Research is a testament to Deltek’s industry leading solutions and expertise, backed by our decades of leadership in government contracting, architecture, engineering and construction, among many other project-based industries.” 

Download the Enterprise ERP Technology Value Matrix or the SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix.  

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

Deltek Contact:
Deltek Media Relations Team
[email protected]

SOURCE Deltek

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.