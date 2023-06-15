Sense and EDMI partner to support the energy transition across ANZ.

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EDMI and Sense have joined forces to explore opportunities in the ANZ market to enable the optimal management of energy resources as the transition to a more distributed and renewable energy system accelerates.

Distributed embedded intelligence incorporated into energy measurement and control devices such as smart meters enable a more sophisticated approach to managing constrained energy resources.

Sense’s machine learning software, running on EDMI’s next generation smart meters, provides powerful decision-making insights by identifying the unique power signatures of different appliances in the home and determine how much energy they are using in both historic and real time, generating a rich consumer experience. It can also spot faulty appliances, dangerous wiring, and problems on the grid, earlier than these issues are identified today.

“EDMI’s focus on partnerships in this region has been the cornerstone of our success,” said Brett Reid, Executive Director – EDMI ANZ. “It is through partnerships like these that EDMI will be best placed to provide significant support to those using our solutions to address the challenges and opportunities faced as the move towards carbon net zero gathers momentum” he said.

With machine-learning capability, energy retailers and metering service providers in ANZ will soon be able to offer engaging new services and energy insights to their customers, provide flexibility at scale to the grid, optimise power management across the home, and finesse their power purchasing with detailed forecasting. Networks will benefit with real time grid edge insight and the ability to identify and locate common problems on the grid such as vegetation brush and corrosion. Crucially, end users will benefit from an engaging real-time consumer application, save money on their bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Together, Sense-enabled EDMI smart meters can significantly reduce the cost of managing the energy system and delivering the energy transition.

Largest meter supplier to Australia

With a rich history as a pioneer in its field, EDMI is the largest meter supplier in Australia and a leading provider in the Asia Pacific region, EMEA and the UK. EDMI has deployed over 30 million smart device across 10 countries.

“By incorporating the advanced technology such as sense across a wide range of service points, EDMI continues to build on its established reputation as a provider of reliable but innovative solutions,” said Brett Reid, Executive Director, EDMI ANZ. “

Making homes more flexible and energy efficient

“We’re delighted to be partnering with EDMI, one of the leading smart meter manufacturers in the world, to bring the first smart meters in the APAC and EMEA regions capable of sampling data at one million times a second (1MHz).” said Michael Jary, Sense’s Managing Director across APAC and EMEA. “Sense software is the most cost-effective investment that can be made in the energy transition. For instance, using real-time device detection, Sense can detect the highest consuming appliances in the home, and help consumers turn down specific devices during peak demand. 18% reductions in load are possible – three times greater than previous best in class. For Australia, implementing Sense on smart meters would be the equivalent of adding 2.4 GW to peak capacity – that’s as much as three coal power stations.”

The rapid adoption of next generation smart meters will build intelligence into millions of homes. According to market intelligence firm Guidehouse , the global penetration of smart meters will climb from approximately 44 percent at the end of 2020 to 56 percent by the end of 2028, resulting in over 1.2 billion devices globally.

About Sense

Sense’s mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and more efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behaviour, even for those devices that are not “smart.” Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Energy retailers and network operators benefit from cost efficient flexibility and a range of insights that help lower the overall cost of running the energy system.

Learn more: https://sense.com

Sense Contact:

Zoe Rossi

Marketing – APAC & EMEA

E: [email protected]com

Media Contact:

Brent Whyte or Jack Mallen-Cooper

Whyte Public Relations

T: +61 2 9901 4306

E: [email protected]

About EDMI

Since 1978, energy companies all over the world have relied on EDMI to deliver the flexibility and reliability they need and the innovative solutions they demand. EDMI’s experience, our proven track record, and millions of EDMI multi-functional smart meters installed worldwide, mean that our products are tried and tested and that you can trust EDMI to meet and exceed your expectations.

As the future of smart metering solutions, EDMI prides itself on its dedication to quality, compliance and customer service. Our focus on quality flows from the design phase through to our post-sales service giving you and your clients peace of mind. We are international leaders in smart metering innovation and recognise our obligation to combine the best of cutting-edge technologies with a strong commitment to quality and reliability. We are dedicated to providing smarter solutions for our customers and are proud of our customer relationships. Our partnership approach ensures that we truly understand our customers’ requirements now and into the future.

EDMI was established originally as “EDMQ” in Australia, finding early penetration into the metering industry with its Mk1 electronic revenue meter.

EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd., a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Learn more: https://www.edmi-meters.com

EDMI Contact:

David Tealby

Regional Commercial Manager – ANZ

E: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sense-and-edmi-partner-to-support-the-energy-transition-across-anz-301851422.html

SOURCE EDMI Limited