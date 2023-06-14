AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LzLabs GmbH and Huawei released a Core Joint Collaboration Initiative to Support the Digital Transformation of Global Banks

PRNewswire June 14, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lzlabs GmbH and Huawei jointly released a unique offering for the modernization of legacy mainframe banking systems during the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2023. By leveraging an innovative mainframe modernization approach together, we are able to transform core legacy banking systems towards modern, agile systems with a reliable technology stack on the platform of innovation. This new innovative solution guides banks to preserve what needs to be preserved, integrate well with other solutions, partner for the right solution, take back control with open technologies, change only what needs changing while keeping interoperability, and enable iterative and incremental change. With this, banks can embrace the digital world and the development of financial digitization to support and sustain the steady growth of business innovation.

On the first day of the summit, Thilo Rockmann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lzlabs GmbH, attended the joint solution release session of the “Mainframe Modernization as a Service”.

LzLabs GmbH and Huawei released a Core Joint Collaboration Initiative (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

In subsequent session speech,Thilo Rockmann, talked about the importance of mainframe modernization and the process of mainframe application modernization to be followed to achieve transformation success, presenting  “From Legacy to Agility”.

Thilo Rockmann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lzlabs GmbH (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

During this session, Thilo Rockmann shared his industry experience and best practices for mainframe migration. He presented several collective use cases and methodologies that have led to successful migrations, providing customers with greater agility and a leap forward on their digital transformation journey.

Lzlabs GmbH and Huawei have established collaborations with increasing implementation opportunities in the industry. In the future, further collaborations between Lzlabs GmbH and Huawei will bring more significant innovation to the market, helping the global financial industry accelerate its digital transformation.

CONTACT: [email protected]com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lzlabs-gmbh-and-huawei-released-a-core-joint-collaboration-initiative-to-support-the-digital-transformation-of-global-banks-301850663.html

SOURCE Huawei

