  award and prize

FusionSolar’s Smart PV Inverter SUN2000-330KTL Wins the Intersolar AWARD

PRNewswire June 15, 2023

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With its continuous innovation and the provision of high-quality smart PV solutions and product experiences, FusionSolar’s Smart PV Inverter SUN2000-330KTL has been awarded the Intersolar AWARD at Intersolar Europe 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

As the newest flagship product from FusionSolar, the SUN2000-330KTL received wide recognition from the industry during its debut at Intersolar Europe 2023. It stands out as one of the most reliable high-power (330KW) string inverters available in the market. The SUN2000-330KTL has achieved several industry breakthroughs:

1)  Industry-leading triple protection functions of Smart String-level Disconnection (SSLD-TECH), Smart Connector Level Detection (SCLD-TECH) and Smart DC Insulation Diagnosis. It can accurately identify issues such as connector reverse connection, backflow of current, and short circuits etc., implementing self-protection such as automatic shutdown within milliseconds.

2)  L5 authoritative certification of the Power Line Carrier Communication from CGC. It has a maximum transmission distance of up to 1,000 meters and can support sub-arrays with a maximum capacity of 9MW, ensuring stable communication.

3)  Industry-leading Smart Self-cleaning technology, significantly improving dust removal efficiency and reducing maintenance costs.

4)  Compatible with all mainstream PV modules (166/182/210), allowing “module replacement without inverter replacement”. This reduces the complexity and cost of procurement, spare parts, and maintenance.

Intersolar Europe is one of the world’s largest smart PV industry exhibitions. It has garnered international attention and recognition for its influence and authoritative awards, which commend the innovative forces that drive industry development.

FusionSolar is dedicated to realizing its vision of “Making the most of Every Ray” through ongoing research and development, innovative integration of digital, power electronics, and energy storage technologies, and the promotion of smart PV as a primary energy source. This commitment enables the widespread adoption of green electricity, benefiting both households and various industries.

https://solar.huawei.com/en/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fusionsolars-smart-pv-inverter-sun2000-330ktl-wins-the-intersolar-award-301851963.html

SOURCE Huawei

