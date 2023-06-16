AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The Weeknd and Binance’s Web3-Powered World Tour Kicks Off in Europe and the Metaverse

PRNewswire June 17, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —  The Weeknd’s successful “After Hours Til Dawn” global tour has started its European leg, bringing Web3 to the fan experience courtesy of Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The tour features on-site AR experiences at tour stops, and also online digital challenges where any fans – ticket holders or not – can unlock a new dimension for the chance to win merchandise, tickets and prizes.    

Starting today at 2 p.m. UTC, fans worldwide will be able to engage with The Weeknd and Binance through enterthedimension.com. This new dimension features an interactive, digital metaverse experience, where a treasure hunt unlocks new levels, stages and perks. Fans can also choose to solve the puzzle, where completed challenges unlock the chance to win exclusive merchandise or concert tickets for future Weeknd shows.

Additionally, global tour ticket holders (market dependent) will receive access to Souvenir NFTs that may later unlock access to autographed merchandise and VIP invite-only experiences. These unique NFTs serve as digital mementos, bringing the age-old tradition of preserving ticket stubs into the world of Web3. At select tour stops, Binance will host augmented reality portals to bring an even more customized element to the concert experience.

For Weeknd fans who aren’t able to attend a show, Binance will also be offering an exclusive NFT collection for The Weeknd’s tour, open to any user, later this year. The collection will feature artwork in collaboration with The Weeknd and will unlock access to a number of compelling perks for holders.

“Our partnership with The Weeknd has provided an incredible platform from which we can showcase how Web3 can create deeper connections between the artist and their fans,” said Binance VP, Global Marketing Rachel Conlan. “It’s been exciting to work with The Weeknd’s team to push the boundaries of fan entertainment.”

The Weeknd and Binance’s shared dedication to philanthropy continues through the global tour, transforming the concert experience and its associated NFTs into a platform for positive change. Five percent of the sales from the Tour NFT collection will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund, a fund started by The Weeknd and administered by World Food Program USA. This comes in addition to a $2 million commitment Binance announced at the launch of the tour. As a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Global Goodwill Ambassador, The Weeknd launched the XO Humanitarian Fund to support WFP’s lifesaving emergency operations in hunger hotspots around the world.

For more information on The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” global tour, please visit Theweeknd.com/tour.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com. Disclaimer: Binance.com services are not available in the United States. U.S persons should sign-up with Binance.US.

SOURCE Binance

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.