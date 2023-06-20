AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ProHance announces entry in Australia & New Zealand by partnering with Open Orbit

PRNewswire June 20, 2023

SYDNEY, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ProHance, a leading omni-channel operations management solutions provider, announces its partnership with Open Orbit, a renowned process design and improvement company, as its Sales Channel Partner in Australia and New Zealand.

ProHance

ProHance offers a comprehensive omni-channel operations management and productivity platform that empowers enterprises to optimize their back-office, chat, and email servicing operations. With its real-time visibility capabilities, it enables organizations to gain insights into team engagement and effectively allocate resources. This visibility empowers enterprises to make data-driven decisions, distribute workload efficiently, and respond with agility to dynamic business demands.

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance spoke about the partnership, stating, “ProHance has a strong track record of success in markets across Asia and North America. Our partnership creates unique value that enables data capture and analytics, as well as the subsequent use of that data to enable the redesign and optimization of operational processes. I look forward to replicating the client success from other markets for organizations in the Oceania region.” 

Open Orbit an established player in ANZ, specializes in making process design and improvement accessible to organizations of all sizes. Open Orbit makes change easier, faster, and simpler by using technological innovation to augment human judgment and drive business improvement.

Niranjan Deodhar, Director and Founder of Open Orbit, shared his perspective on the partnership, “With this alliance, we bring to Australian and New Zealand clients a capability that is proven in other markets and is fast to deploy and create value. The market is ripe for productivity solutions that can be brought into play swiftly and provide returns on investment across multiple fronts – cost, risk, and revenue. In addition, with Open Orbit as the in-market partner for ProHance, clients can benefit from our deep expertise in the design and optimization of effective and efficient operations. I am excited at the potential to create impact and value for our current and future clients.” 

With over 280,000 users in over 150 enterprises across 24 countries, ProHance has a proven track record of enabling organizations to achieve operational excellence. The partnership with Open Orbit reinforces ProHance’s dedication to delivering high-quality solutions and expanding its global footprint.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Open Orbit’s commitment to leverage technology to augment human judgment aligns perfectly with ProHance’s vision of delivering customer-centric, efficient, and lean operations to enterprises worldwide.

Open Orbit

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104877/ProHance_Logo.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104876/Open_Orbit_Logo.jpg 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/prohance-announces-entry-in-australia–new-zealand-by-partnering-with-open-orbit-301854072.html

SOURCE Prohance Analytics

