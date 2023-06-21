AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Doo Wealth Signs MOU With Corpag To Signify Global Business Partnership

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

HONG KONG, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Doo Group’s subsidiary company and a member of Doo Wealth, Doo Consulting Limited (Company Registration No. 2601567), is pleased to announce that it has successfully signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Corpag Services (Asia) Ltd. (Company Registration No. 2096447) to signify global business partnership.

The global business partnership will focus on establishing future global collaborative efforts that are mutually beneficial to promote the competitiveness of Doo Consulting Limited and Corpag Services (Asia) Ltd.

A Strong Partnership Between Two Outstanding Organizations 

Doo Consulting Limited

Since its establishment, Doo Group has nurtured a robust team with over 750 industry experts working in over 10 offices worldwide. With the vision to extend its reach, Doo Group has been actively seeking opportunities to venture into different markets, and Doo Consulting Limited is a benchmark of Doo Group in the trust sector.

Doo Consulting Limited is a trust company registered pursuant to the Trustee Ordinance (Cap. 29 Laws of Hong Kong) with the authorization from the Hong Kong Companies Registry (“CR”).  In addition, Doo Consulting Limited possesses a license to provide trust or company service business in Hong Kong (“TCSP license”). Under the supervision of the world-top regulator, Doo Consulting Limited is authorized to deliver comprehensive services, including but not limited to asset management, custody services and custody solutions.  

Corpag Services (Asia) Ltd.

Incorporated in 1972, the Corpag Group is an independently owned organization that provides trust, administrative and corporate secretarial services to its private wealth, corporate and funds clients worldwide. With more than 50 years of history, Corpag has a global network of offices across various regions and countries, including USA, United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong and more. 

In Hong Kong, Corpag Services (Asia) Ltd. offers high quality integrated solutions to its clients, such as legal administrative services, tax representation services, trust setup and administration services.  

Empowering Trust Sector Through Global Collaborative Efforts

The MOU signifies the shared commitment of the two visionary organizations to work together to leverage their collective expertise, resources and networks to elevate the trust sector to new heights. Through the global business partnership, Doo Consulting Limited and Corpag Services (Asia) Ltd. are determined to deliver exceptional value and drive the success of their global clients.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.doogroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/doo-wealth-signs-mou-with-corpag-to-signify-global-business-partnership-301856196.html

SOURCE Doo Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.