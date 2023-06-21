AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Thailand Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Company of the Year Award for Meeting the Growing Digital Infrastructure Demand

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

STT GDC Thailand is a highly secure, reliable, and sustainable data center services provider that delivers outstanding end-to-end solutions based on the industry’s strictest global standards.

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes STT GDC Thailand with the 2023 Company of the Year Award. STT GDC Thailand is a leading hyperscale colocation data center services provider that focuses on supporting the growing demand for digital infrastructure from over-the-top (OTT) enterprises. The company has a strong commitment to expanding its data centers in strategic locations to gain a competitive advantage and create exceptional value for existing and potential customers. Currently, STT GDC Thailand operates the STT Bangkok 1 facility in Hua Mak, Bangkok, and another is under construction to drive its rapid expansion in the Thai market.

2023 Award STT GDC Thailand Logo

Furthermore, STT GDC Thailand is strengthening its current network of hyperscale data centers by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and implementing best practices in business operations.

“With a vision to support the growing digital infrastructure demand from OTT companies and enterprises, STT GDC Thailand leverages disruptive technologies and drives initiatives focusing on best practices to provide best-in-class, scalable, secure, and world-class services,” said Rubini Kamal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s final goal is to capture a larger market share and keep providing first-class services with high scalability, operational excellence, and robust security.”

The company fully complies with international best practices in data center security and environmental sustainability, pledging carbon-neutral data center operations by 2030. Today, the company is on track to meet its sustainability goals, and in 2020, its first data center was awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold v.4 Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for its energy-efficient designs.

The company continues to create strategic partnerships and seek alternatives to power its data centers with more water efficiency, less energy consumption, enhanced indoor environmental quality, and more sustainable building practices.

“The company applies international standards and best practices that ensure technical resilience, reliability, and security. It has achieved numerous globally recognized certifications, reinforcing its strong value proposition in Thailand’s data center colocation services industry,” noted Nishchal Khorana, vice president and global program leader of ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tammy Chan
E: [email protected] 

About STT GDC Thailand
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers with a global platform serving as a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that helps the world to connect. Powering a sustainable digital future, STT GDC Thailand offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible solutions with a portfolio of carrier-neutral data centres strategically located across central Bangkok.

STT GDC Thailand is a joint venture between Frasers Property Limited (FPL), a leading integrated real estate platform in Thailand and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC). For more information, please visit sttelemediagdc.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

