  • award and prize

Namale Resort & Spa Named a Top Resort in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023

PRNewswire June 21, 2023

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Namale Resort & Spa, a leading luxury resort in the South Pacific, is thrilled to announce its outstanding recognition in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards – Asia Pacific 2023. The resort received accolades ranking in the top South Pacific Resorts and received #1 in South Pacific Resort Pools, a testament to its unparalleled commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction.

Namale Resort & Spa Logo

With sweeping ocean views and world-class amenities that include award-winning spa hydrotherapy and a 4:1 staff-to-guest ratio, Namale Resort & Spa is a haven for travelers seeking relaxation, adventure and luxury in a tropical paradise.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of the top resorts in the South Pacific,” said Co-General Manager Nowdla Keefe. “These awards showcase the hard work and dedication of our entire team who consistently go above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Accommodations at Namale Resort & Spa include lavish bures and villas exquisitely designed to provide comfort and privacy, featuring secluded plunge pools, infinity pools, private decks, and much more. Guests can also enjoy celebrating Fijian culture, indulge in a gourmet farm-to-table meal or select from a list of all-inclusive perks.

Visit https://www.namalefiji.com/ for more information and to make a reservation.

About Namale Resort & Spa

Set amidst 525 acres of breathtaking tropical beauty in Fiji’s northern island of Vanua Levu, Namale Resort & Spa is redefining all-inclusive. Offering an intimate, adults-only boutique setting provides a truly unique and authentically Fijian experience where every request is met, every want anticipated, and every expectation exceeded.

About Travel + Leisure Co. Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau is the Asian edition of the American luxury travel and lifestyle magazine and your go-to source of travel inspiration. Published across digital and print, it offers bespoke events and awards and explores destinations, ideas, and trends and celebrates people who create authentic luxury experiences. Learn more at https://www.travelandleisureasia.com/global/about-us/

Media Contact:

Jennifer Connelly
Phone: (646) 922-7755
Email: [email protected]

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060473/Namale_Logo_Fijis__1_Resort___Spa_2__1_Logo.jpg 

https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/namale-resort–spa-named-a-top-resort-in-the-travel–leisure-luxury-awards-asia-pacific-2023-301856660.html

SOURCE Namale Resort & Spa

