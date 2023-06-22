AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai Motor Joins Forces with Culture Convenience Club to Provide Personalized Zero-Emission Vehicle Lifestyle

PRNewswire June 22, 2023
  • The partnership to propose new lifestyle that combines zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) mobility and cultural content in Japan by collaborating on new concept mobility service, data-driven marketing and global experience platform development
  • Based on their shared people-centric vision, Hyundai Motor and CCC aim to bring innovative customer experiences and foster a sustainable society
  • The two companies expect to enhance customer value based on their highly sophisticated data-driven partnership in the era of hyper-personalization

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobility Japan and lifestyle content company Culture Convenience Club (CCC) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-create sustainable lifestyle services for the zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) era.

The partnership aims to further facilitate Hyundai Motor’s efforts to satisfy Japanese customers with zero-emission vehicles and online sales since its re-entry into the market in February 2022. With the accelerated transition to electrification, Hyundai Motor and CCC’s strategic partnership aims to expand the new mobility lifestyle in Japan and beyond to global markets.

“Through this collaboration, we expect to create new opportunities through various endeavors,” said Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “In particular, CCC, which plans new lifestyles by thoroughly analyzing customers’ preferences, and Hyundai Motor’s ZEV culture will work together to build a differentiated Hyundai brand image.”

Hyundai Motor and CCC share people-centric ideas embedded in their brand concepts and missions. In the new era that requires economic, social and environmental sustainability, the two companies have decided to collaborate on promoting a ‘new lifestyle through ZEV’ in Japan and then expand the program globally. Through this collaboration, both companies will promote specific ZEV lifestyle proposals based on their shared value of fostering a sustainable society.

“As a lifestyle content company, CCC has contributed to the creation of diverse lifestyles in Japan. With the current changes in the global environment and the significant changes in people’s life values, the concept of sustainability has begun to penetrate car life as well,” said Takahashi, President and COO of CCC. “This partnership is in line with Hyundai’s vision and values, and we hope to propose a new ZEV lifestyle to our customers, promote their wellness and lead social action for zero emissions on a global scale.”

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

 

