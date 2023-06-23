AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX secures Category Five License from UAE’s SCA

PRNewswire June 23, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX, a leading global brokerage group, announced that it has received the Arrangement and Advice license from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), thus further strengthening its licensing in the Middle East.

The license was granted to ATFX Mena Financial Services LLC, which is a subsidiary of AT Global Markets Intl Ltd that owns the ATFX Brand and trademark. It has gained the Category Five status under the SCA’s licensing regime allowing it to introduce clients as well as provide financial consultation and financial analysis.

“ATFX is proud and excited to be awarded this license by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority,” said Joe Li, ATFX’s Founder and Group CEO. “With this license, we are able to realize our ‘client-first’ vision in the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, and provide our globally recognized offerings to our audiences here. We have always strived to be a partner and friend to our clients through our innovative products, best-in-class trading conditions and top-notch client service facilities. Under the auspices of SCA’s global standard of regulation, ATFX looks forward to being a significant part of the growth of the UAE’s financial landscape”, Joe re-iterated.

CEO of ATFX Mena, Khaldoun Sharaiha also expressed confidence in the company’s new SCA license, emphasizing that clients in the region can rely on their association with one of the most trusted and client-centric brokers in the world. Sharaiha said “The UAE’s pioneering role in drafting regulations and driving industry development across various asset classes is a boon to the investors in the region and paves the way for forward-thinking firms to offer a secure and productive environment for such investors.”

ATFX has been actively pursuing licensing in multiple jurisdictions and is on track to become one of the most well- regulated broker groups. Alongside the UAE, the company holds licenses in various regions, such as the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Seychelles, Mauritius as well as Jordan, on a partnered basis. Furthermore, the announcement revealed that the UAE branch of ATFX already employs approximately 30 staff members in various roles and anticipates significant expansion in the coming months.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-secures-category-five-license-from-uaes-sca-301860889.html

SOURCE ATFX

