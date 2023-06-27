Toshiba and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, to Accelerate the Application of CO2 Capture Technology to Thermal Power Plants

~ Promoting Human Resource Development for CCS introduction ~

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter “Toshiba ESS”) and TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (hereinafter “TNB Genco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, a national utility company in Malaysia, had agreed to further collaborate on CO 2 capture technology implementation to thermal power plants in Malaysia. The two companies will hold discussions and begin full-scale introduction of CCS* technology to thermal power plants in Malaysia from September 2023, including the acceptance of TNB Genco’s engineers to Toshiba ESS facilities.

With the growing environmental awareness around the world, global warming countermeasures have become an urgent issue in Malaysia as well.

The agreement will promote the introduction of CO 2 capture equipment for coal fired units, such as the relatively new Jimah East Power Coal-Fired Power Plant or any other plan owned by TNB Genco. Specifically, from September of this year, TNB Genco’s engineers will get training and personnel development support related to the delivery and operation of CCS equipment at related locations within the Toshiba ESS Group.

Since 1968, Toshiba ESS has delivered 28 steam turbines totaling 6,752MW to thermal power plants in Malaysia, and 4 hydro turbines totaling 108 MW to hydro power plants. Of these, 19 steam turbines totaling 4,461MW have been delivered to 4 power plants owned by TNB and TNB Genco.

Shinya Fujitsuka, Director and Senior Vice President of the Power Systems Division at Toshiba ESS, said, “I’m pleased that we have signed this memorandum of understanding, which will enable us to contribute to Malaysia’s decarbonization goals by leveraging TNB Genco’s operational expertise in thermal power plant operation and Toshiba ESS’ expertise in CO 2 capture technology, which it has cultivated through demonstration projects and the network it has built up in Malaysia. The two companies aim to provide services for the installation of CO 2 capture facilities at thermal power plants in Malaysia, and thereby contribute to the country’s decarbonization goals.”

*CCS: Carbon Dioxide Capture, and Storage: Technology to capture and store CO 2 emitted from thermal power plants, factories, etc.

<Photo from TNB Genco’s visit>

<Example of CCS facilities manufactured by Toshiba ESS>

