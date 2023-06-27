AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FIRST-EVER TD-IWTA AWARDS 2023 GATHERS INSPIRING WOMEN IN TRAVEL AT A NIGHT OF CELEBRATION, RECOGNITION, AND EMPOWERMENT

PRNewswire June 27, 2023

BANGKOK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Travel Daily Media – Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) Awards 2023 has made the travel industry buzzing with excitement and inspiration. The prestigious event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries across Asia to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of women within the travel industry.

TD-IWTA Awards honoured women who have made outstanding contributions to the travel industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to driving positive change. The awards aim to inspire and empower more women to pursue their dreams and excel in various roles within the travel sector.

This year’s event witnessed a large number of nominations and attendees, showcasing the immense support for women-centric events within the industry.

The award ceremony commenced with an electrifying atmosphere as attendees gathered to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the top nominees. Co-founders of Inspiring Women in Travel (Asia) Gary Marshall and Michaela Connor delivered passionate opening speeches, expressing their gratitude to all sponsors, nominees, volunteers and everyone who participated at the event.

The winners of the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 were chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts and luminaries who meticulously evaluated each nomination. The judging process was rigorous and comprehensive, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates were honoured.

The recipients of the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 exhibited unparalleled innovation, creativity, and dedication across various categories, ranging from sustainable tourism initiatives to technological advancements and exceptional customer service. Each winner stood as a shining example of excellence and has set new standards for the industry to aspire to.

Jetstar Asia CEO Barathan Pasupathi and Elena Ng from Ponant Cruises delivered their respective keynote speeches. Meanwhile, exhilarating performances from Pie and Group, Silvy, and the Hall of Fame awardee Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi entertained the audience.

The TD-IWTA Awards 2023 not only celebrated the achievements of the winners but also served as a platform to foster collaboration and encourage the exchange of ideas among industry professionals. Attendees had the opportunity to network, share insights, and forge valuable partnerships that will undoubtedly drive innovation and propel the travel industry forward.

The atmosphere was charged with optimism, enthusiasm, and a renewed sense of purpose. The event served as a reminder that the travel industry continues to adapt and thrive, fuelled by the passion, determination, and ingenuity of the remarkable individuals and organisations. Looking ahead, the TD-IWTA Awards will continue to serve as a beacon of excellence, honouring and inspiring women who shape the future of travel.

About Travel Daily Media (TD):

Travel Daily Media is a leading travel industry publication providing the latest news, insights, and analysis for travel professionals across the globe. With a focus on industry trends, innovation, and developments, Travel Daily Media is committed to promoting and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/first-ever-td-iwta-awards-2023-gathers-inspiring-women-in-travel-at-a-night-of-celebration-recognition-and-empowerment-301863827.html

SOURCE Travel Daily Media

