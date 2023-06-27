Ontario Teachers’ appoints Bruce Crane as Head of Asia-Pacific Region

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’) continues to deepen its global capabilities with the appointment of Bruce Crane to the position of Executive Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, succeeding Ben Chan who retired earlier this month. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Crane will report to Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo and will lead investment activities and portfolio management in APAC across Ontario Teachers’ offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Singapore. Ontario Teachers’ currently has more than 85 employees in the region.

Mr. Crane was hired in 2020 as Ontario Teachers’ first Singapore office employee, with a mandate to open and staff an office during lockdown, growing our presence across APAC and leading the Infrastructure & Natural Resources (INR) portfolio in APAC. He has nearly three decades of experience in public and private markets, investment banking and advisory services in both APAC and the Americas.

“As head of APAC, Bruce will play a leading role as we continue to progress our global growth strategy and deepen our investment activities across the region,” said Mr. Hindo. “He has done an outstanding job over the last three years building our INR portfolio and team in the region. His extensive global experience, exceptional knowledge of the APAC region and the strong relationships has cultivated both inside and outside the Plan make him a natural choice for this expanded role.”

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) is a global investor with net assets of $247.2 billion as at December 31, 2022. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 336,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a broad range of sectors and industries. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.5% since the plan’s founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers’, we don’t just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

