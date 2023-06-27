AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

The most influential Youth Creative Award in the Chinese-speaking region was announced in Chengdu

PRNewswire June 27, 2023

CHENGDU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 19, the 2023 Times Young Creative Awards series activities co-sponsored by Chengdu Media Group and Want Want China Times Media Group and hosted by Chengdu New East Exhibition and Times Young Creative Awards Organizing Committee were held in Chengdu. At the event, the 32nd Times Young Creative Awards were awarded, and the design award of “Digital Creation and Talking about Chengdu”, a designated theme award proposed by Chengdu Media Group, was also announced.

Based on the cultural elements of Chengdu, such as the Sun Bird, and incorporating the mecha elements, the jewelry design work “The Golden Bird as a Gift in Chengdu” created by Yang Yulin, Wang Jiyuan, Yu Xiaohan and Wang Xinhui from the Sino-British Digital Media Art College of Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts won the design prize of “Digital Creation and Talking about Chengdu“. Lai Yuyin of Shixin University won the silver prize for the creative work of “Creation Gift Box of Guanghua, Shu” designed with Chengdu 339 Tianfu Panda Tower as the element; Zhou Juxin of Sichuan Normal University’s video work “Cyber Shu” of Chengdu’s city image won the bronze award.

This design award of “Digital Creation and Talking about Chengdu” includes two categories: the publicity design of urban digital image and the creative works of “Chengdu Gift”, aiming at creating “Chengdu Gifts” which have both the significance of urban commemoration and the IP of Chengdu Digital Cultural Creation.

Chengdu will also provide a broader development space for the winning team – the winning works will be held in copyright registration, and Chengdu also plans to launch related online digital creative works, and link with Chengdu Stock Exchange to open up the trading chain of related cultural theme resources.

It is reported that the Times Young Creative Awards is the most influential youth creative award in Chinese-speaking areas. In 2023, more than 730,000 people from more than 100 cities, over 1,500 colleges and universities around the world participated in the 32nd Times Young Creative Awards, and more than 100,000 entries were submitted.

This year is also the fourth time that Times Young Creative Awards was held in Chengdu. During the event, creative design talents from all over the world will visit all parts of Chengdu, have in-depth exchanges with local creative institutions, enterprises and parks.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-most-influential-youth-creative-award-in-the-chinese-speaking-region-was-announced-in-chengdu-301864510.html

SOURCE Chengdu New East Exhibition Co.,Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.