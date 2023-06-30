AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Products at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

PRNewswire June 30, 2023

CHANGSHA, China, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK) is showcasing nine flagship products from five major categories at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (the “Expo”) in Changsha, China, from June 29 to July 2.

During this period, more than 200 international organization officials, ambassadors to China, representatives of chambers of commerce, and business partners from 23 African countries, including Nigeria, Guinea, Mali, Uganda, and Cameroon, are visiting Zoomlion’s Smart Industrial City and Lugu Industrial Park.

Themed “Common Development for a Shared Future,” the Expo, combined with the factory tour, is offering an in-depth insight into Zoomlion’s achievements in intelligent manufacturing and its advanced products and technologies with extensive applications in the African market. The visitors were impressed by Zoomlion’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities as well as the superior quality of the products upon the tour.

As Zoomlion’s market presence continues to increase in Africa, Zoomlion’s construction machinery products, known for their high performance, quality, and comprehensive after-sales services, are gaining traction in the integrated African market.

Today, Zoomlion has become one of the most prominent construction and agricultural machinery exporters to the African market, with more than 10,000 units of Zoomlion equipment currently in service in Africa. The products displaying at the Expo are tailored to African working environments.

Agricultural machinery is one of the main product categories that Zoomlion exports to Africa. At the Expo, Zoomlion is highlighting its RN904 and RS1304 tractors, TE100 wheat machine with intelligent operation controls, and FH100 rice machine, that minimizes losses during reaping. The four respective products can adapt to the various working environments in Africa and have received rave reviews from local customers.

In the meantime, Zoomlion’s construction machinery products are also delivering an excellent performance in Africa. The ZE245E excavator features a customized Cummins engine with a rated power of 133kW, and a new intelligent electronic control system that adapts to working conditions with one click, balancing low fuel consumption with high efficiency.

Zoomlion believes that intelligent manufacturing has the power to bring tremendous opportunities to the development of Africa, and the company committed to supporting Africa with excellent products and services, bringing more options and possibilities that will also push forward the development of global equipment manufacturing industries.

SOURCE Zoomlion

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

