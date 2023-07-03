AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chinese Suspense Film LOST IN THE STARS Tops Chinese Box Office for Two Consecutive Weeks, Set to Release in North America, Australia, and New Zealand

PRNewswire July 3, 2023

BEIJING, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese suspense film LOST IN THE STARS has maintained its stellar performance, securing the top spot at the Chinese box office for two consecutive weeks. It has even claimed the global box office champion in the previous week. Exciting news awaits international audiences as the film is set to make its anticipated debut in cinemas across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, starting from July 6th.

Delving into a captivating tale of a mysterious disappearance, the story revolves around He Fei, whose wife, Li Muzi, vanishes during their anniversary trip. In a bewildering turn of events, Li Muzi reappears, but He Fei staunchly denies her identity. However, the enigmatic woman provides an abundance of evidence, even seemingly capable of “altering” the photos of He Fei’s wife on his own phone to match her appearance. Unraveling the truth becomes an intricate puzzle as esteemed lawyer Chen Mai enters the picture, exposing more layers of intrigue. The cast is headed by Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Janice Man and Du Jiang.

With an impressive box office revenue exceeding 300 million USD in mainland China to date, LOST IN THE STARS continues its formidable momentum. Produced and scripted by acclaimed suspense maestro Sicheng Chen, the film has become the highest-grossing suspense film following his remarkable “Detective Chinatown” franchise.

LOST IN THE STARS sets the stage for an exhilarating summer film market in China, which has witnessed a remarkable year-on-year growth of over 100% this June. With the forthcoming release of Hollywood blockbusters and a diverse array of independent and big-budget Chinese films in July and August, the Chinese film market is poised to deliver even more astounding performances.

As a side note, it is worth mentioning that CMC Pictures, the international distributor of LOST IN THE STARS, is also the production company behind this summer’s highly anticipated blockbuster “MEG 2 THE TRENCH”, starring Jason Statham and Chinese star Wu Jing. It is one of the most dynamic Chinese film companies in the current international market.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact: [email protected].

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chinese-suspense-film-lost-in-the-stars-tops-chinese-box-office-for-two-consecutive-weeks-set-to-release-in-north-america-australia-and-new-zealand-301868726.html

SOURCE CMC PICTURES

