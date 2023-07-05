AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ActivePort Releases Global Edge, Australia’s first Self-Service Edge to Cloud Network-as-a-Service

PRNewswire July 5, 2023

SYDNEY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (ASX:ATV) The ActivePort Group is pleased to announce the launch of the Global Edge Network-as-a Service (NaaS) platform. 

Global Edge is set to revolutionise the way businesses build and operate their data networks by providing a self-service, fully automated portal to design, build and operate networks. 

ActivePort are leaders in the software-defined networking sector, and the Global Edge platform increases accessibility to this technology to meet the broader business demand. The self-service platform automates connections from the branch office all the way through to the cloud on a global scale.

The Gateway

The Network-as-a Service solution enables business to scale faster with quick access to the Global Edge gateway with over 60+ established network points (POPs) extending over 26 regions around the world including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific region. The platform delivers on-demand network services with a flexible self-service pay-as-you-go model, that will boost network performance and lower costs.

Remote Working Boom

The work-from-home trend has driven businesses to seek secure, scalable remote connectivity solutions and Global Edge is perfectly positioned to address this demand with its built-in virtual private network and SD-WAN technology. Businesses with tens, hundreds or hundreds of thousands of employees can connect, manage, and monitor their networks from a single portal that incorporates all the tools they need to manage security and optimise performance.

Businesses no longer have to buy expensive hardware and rely on lumbering telecommunications providers to build a network. They can now simply log-in to Global Edge and start building their networks using built-in SD-WAN technology integrated with modern public network services to connect to the cloud.

The Technology

The Global Edge marketplace, combined with the built-in network function virtualisation (NFV) capability allows third-party product providers to embed their tools into Global Edge networks to meet the security integration and management requirements of most users. The vendor-agnostic technology allows customers to blend old network technology with new to make hybrid-cloud migrations seamless.

ActivePort Chairman, Peter Christie

We’re excited to unveil the Global Edge Network-As-a Service portal that provides customers with an alternative to the traditional legacy solutions. Our technology allows businesses to connect their users at  the network edge to the cloud via fabric providers such as Console Connect, Equinix, and NextDC’s Axon for true global SD-WAN connectivity“.

The initial customer preview release enables core SD-WAN connectivity in Australia with new functionality and features being added every few weeks. For more information on the Global Edge Network-as-a Service platform visit https://globaledge.network

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/activeport-releases-global-edge-australias-first-self-service-edge-to-cloud-network-as-a-service-301869855.html

SOURCE ActivePort

