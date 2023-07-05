Abracon Announces Acquisition of NEL Frequency Controls, Inc.

SPICEWOOD, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abracon, a leading supplier of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces the acquisition of NEL Frequency Controls, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules headquartered in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Founded in 1986, NEL Frequency Controls, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of precision timing devices meeting ultra-low phase noise, ultra-low power consumption, and ultra-high frequency requirements in the smallest, most compact form factor possible. NEL’s products are used across a broad spectrum of high-tech applications, including RF/microwave, test & measurement, defense, metrology, SATCOMM, and quantum computing.

Abracon and NEL Frequency Controls will accelerate innovation, new product development, time-to-market, and enterprise growth by combining core strengths across product management, engineering, sales, and marketing. This alliance allows both companies to share expertise from their respective markets, collaborate on product strategies, enhance and scale go-to-market capabilities, and better serve customers through complementary product offerings.

“The NEL Frequency Control acquisition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our precision timing product offering,” said Tony Roybal, President and CEO of Abracon. “This strategic alliance reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative product solutions, unparalleled service excellence, and superior technical support for our global customers, partners, and distributors. With the new addition of US-based manufacturing, we are poised to further strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”

“NEL Frequency Controls is excited about partnering with the Abracon team and product lineup. Abracon’s global market reach combined with NEL’s ultra-low phase noise frequency control product offering is an industry force multiplier,” explained Chuck Ulland, President of NEL Frequency Controls. “The synergies created by our strategic alliance will enhance our ability to deliver incredible value to our customers.”

The Abracon and NEL Frequency Control brands will continue operating independently and collaborate on a complementary technology vision, product roadmap, and service capabilities to increase customer value. Chuck Ulland will join Abracon as President of NEL Frequency Controls. The NEL Frequency Control brand of products will become available through Abracon’s global distribution and sales representative network by August of 2023.

For more information about Abracon, LLC, please visit www.abracon.com.

For more information about NEL Frequency Controls, Inc., please visit www.nelfc.com.

About Abracon, LLC:

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers’ time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

About NEL Frequency Controls, Inc.:

NEL Frequency Controls is a technology leader in developing and manufacturing leading-edge frequency control products. Customers choose NEL to supply the optimal solution for applications requiring crystal oscillators with challenging performance specifications such as ultra-low phase noise, ultra-low power, and ultra-high frequency capabilities. NEL’s research and product development efforts support next-generation customer applications that push performance boundaries in system speed, bandwidth, resolution, accuracy, and power consumption.

