Labuan IBFC Inc. participates in market development seminar organised by CCB

PRNewswire July 5, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd (Labuan IBFC Inc.), the official promotional and marketing agency of Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) participated in the Towards the Blue Ocean: Labuan Malaysia Investment Policy and Offshore Financial Business seminar held on 30 June 2023. The Centre was joined by key personnel from leading banks at the seminar which was organised by China Construction Bank (CCB) Shanghai and CCB Labuan. The seminar focused on the Labuan jurisdiction and other developments relating to banking services and solutions.

Labuan IBFC Inc. delegation with seminar organisers

Labuan IBFC Inc. Executive Chairman cum CEO Datuk Iskandar Mohd Nuli delivered the opening speech in which he reiterated that the Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) is well-positioned to serve as a hub for Chinese businesses especially for expansion into Southeast Asia. He further commented, “Labuan IBFC has available business structures that will allow Chinese businesses to manage their affairs in the most cost-efficient manner in a low-risk operating environment.”

The seminar kicked off with a briefing on Labuan IBFC, which touched upon the product and sectoral offerings by the jurisdiction including digital and Shariah-compliant solutions, as well as available business structures for the establishment of a Labuan base. The presentation also shared a few case studies on how Labuan IBFC fulfils its role as an intermediation centre facilitating cross-border investments and business dealings.

This was followed by three high-impact briefing sessions. The first session featured an introduction on CCB Labuan’s buyer’s credit suite of products and solutions. Next were updates on development and investment policies pertaining to the Shanghai Hongqiao area, a free trade zone in Shanghai, while the last briefing focused on updates regarding the CCB Match Plus platform, a one-stop matchmaking service platform which allows enterprises to source for financial resources, projects, suppliers and list of products and services internationally. Labuan IBFC is the first international jurisdiction to participate in this programme.

The seminar concluded with a networking session between the organisers and participants from leading Chinese, Middle East and international banks.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/labuan-ibfc-inc-participates-in-market-development-seminar-organised-by-ccb-301869955.html

SOURCE Labuan IBFC Inc. Sdn Bhd

