IBC 2023: TVU Networks to Demonstrate Its Latest Cloud and On-Prem Solutions for Remote Production

Highlights of the TVU Ecosystem Will Feature Solutions for Enterprise Including the New TVU RPS One for REMI, AI-Driven Content Search Service and Cloud-Native FAST Channel Programming

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content creation and distribution, today announced its line up of cloud and on-prem solutions to be demonstrated at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam. TVU RPS One, the new all-in-one hybrid cloud and studio remote production device, will be making its Europe debut at the TVU stand. The company will also showcase the latest developments across its entire portfolio of REMI solutions, AI-driven ingest and clipping service and cloud-native FAST channel programming in Hall 5, Stand #C82 between September 15th and 18th.

The debut of TVU RPS One at NAB 2023 in April resulted in a number of accolades, including “Product of the Year” recognition by the NAB organization and the “Best of Show” award from TV Technology. Additionally, TVU Networks was honored with the Grand Prize for Technology and the Remote Production Awards by PRODU magazine. The modern device offers a compelling solution that seamlessly integrates synchronized multi-camera encoding and transmission capabilities within a highly portable and durable design. Equipped with six integrated 5G modems with support for advanced mmWave technology, this innovative device provides the latest in reliable untethered wireless transmission for flexible, cost-effective remote production.

TVU will also be demonstrating the latest updates to its cloud-based and on-premise ecosystem for complete, professional live production, including TVU Producer, TVU Search, TVU Grid and TVU Channel. TVU Producer transforms on-site, multi-camera production by virtualizing key components in the cloud, including video and audio mixing, video server playout, and graphics and CG capabilities. TVU Search uses AI to empower customers to swiftly locate precise video segments using speech, text, and facial recognition to drastically reduce search time for content needed to create stories. TVU Grid facilitates IP-based content delivery, enabling broadcasters to effortlessly switch, route, and distribute live video feeds to multiple locations via commodity internet.

TVU Channel is a cloud-native service that’s a hassle-free, round-the-clock channel solution without the need for extensive infrastructure. Users can effortlessly schedule live and on-demand programming through a user-friendly web browser interface. With TVU Channel, broadcasters can distribute content seamlessly and simultaneously across various channels, including traditional television, OTT platforms and social media.

For sports video review, TVU will be demonstrating the latest updates to its multi-camera control app, TVU Replay. The app enables game officials to instantly review plays from different camera angles during games on a tablet. Operation is easy using familiar swipe and pinch controls to focus on the desired segments.

“We are very excited to be at IBC again this year and to welcome colleagues, partners and new visitors to our stand. We will have many new product updates to demonstrate across our entire cloud ecosystem that are designed to make remote production, channel programming and content search for compelling stories faster, more efficient and cost effective,” said Rafael Castillo, General Manager/Vice President of EMEA and Latin America, TVU Networks. “With the implementation of our DevOps methodology, we are continuously integrating and developing new products and features updates throughout the year based on direct customer feedback, and we are looking forward to showcasing the applications to visitors.”

