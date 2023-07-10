Hôtel KVL named among Cambodia’s Best City Hotels in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2023

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vattanac Group’s chic Riverside landmark Hôtel KVL has secured a spot as the seventh-best City Hotel in Cambodia in the esteemed Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2023. Less than one year since opening, Hôtel KVL stands tall among renowned international brands including Rosewood, Raffles, and Aman. This is a remarkable achievement for a newly-opened hotel, the only homegrown Cambodian brand and lifestyle concept listed in the prestigious Top 10.

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau is the regional edition of Travel + Leisure Magazine, established in New York in 1937 and widely regarded as one of the leading travel and lifestyle publications worldwide. The Southeast Asia edition is aimed at luxury travelers, high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, and entrepreneurs within the region and across the globe, and enjoys a monthly readership of more than 600,000.

The Luxury Awards shortlist is curated by a panel of Travel + Leisure’s editors and experienced contributing writers. The finalists are then put to an open public vote. With a strict ‘no pay-to-play’ policy, Travel + Leisure intends for the Luxury Awards to be an authentic and unbiased reflection of the very best that the region has to offer.

Hôtel KVL’s General Manager Carl Sladen, whose experience spans prestigious establishments such as Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, and the Four Seasons in Sydney, Tokyo, Bangkok and Punta Mita, Mexico said:

“This is a truly wonderful achievement for Hôtel KVL and our whole team, testament to their fantastic efforts over the opening 10 months. I’m delighted that an entirely original Cambodian lifestyle brand has made such an impact on travelers in the region in such a short space of time.”

Those eager to experience Hôtel KVL can take advantage of the current “Early Booker” offer and enjoy a $35 net F&B credit per room per night, by booking at least two weeks in advance. Credit is valid at vibrant Spanish restaurant El Tapas; stylish rooftop bar Up by KVL; contemporary all-day bistro Skylight; and airy modern coffee shop The Alchemist. The “Suite Escape” package, available until the end of December 2023 includes accommodation in KVL’s most spacious and comfortable suites, as well as a complimentary airport pick-up, welcome refreshments, daily breakfast, complimentary mini-bar, and early check-in and late check-out. To make a reservation or learn more about the hotel and ongoing promotions, please visit www.hotelkvl.com.

The full listing for the Travel + Leisure 2023 Best City Hotels in Cambodia is:

Rosewood Phnom Penh Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor Raffles Hotel Le Royal Shinta Mani Angkor & Bensley Collection Pool Villas Sofitel Angkor Phokeethra Golf & Spa Resort Anantara Angkor Resort & Spa Hôtel KVL Phnom Penh Park Hyatt Siem Reap Amansara FCC Angkor by Avani

For further information, photographs and full press pack please contact [email protected].

