AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HYATT REGENCY KOH SAMUI ELEVATES GUEST EXPERIENCE WITH AN ENHANCED POOL VILLA PROGRAMME

PRNewswire July 11, 2023

SURAT THANI, Thailand, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The romantic, oceanfront pool villas at the Hyatt Regency Koh Samui have always offered a tempting base for a stress-free stay, appealing to families with kids for their spacious facilities, honeymoon couples for their seclusion, and groups of friends for their luxurious setting.

Yet the current pool villa enhancement program makes that stay simply irresistible, with pleasant surprises popping up from breakfast to bedtime.

From the complimentary roundtrip airport transfer to the well-stocked minibar that is refilled daily, from the luxury bathroom facilities to the personal host’s recommendations, pool villa stays provide guests with a smooth and seamless experience.

Guests staying three nights or more can enjoy the delights of a floating breakfast, as a tray laden with gourmet treats appears like a vision, bobbing on the surface of the villa’s private pool. Children can learn how to make their own mocktails at KUBE.

Those who stay for five days or more are eligible for a complimentary, one-hour massage at the Verio Spa, where our therapists excel at the art of relaxation. Treatments include soothing aromas, tension relief or traditional Thai.

Mouth-watering canapes such as beef steak tostadas and pomelo prawn tartlets are available on request each afternoon, and at night a surprise turn-down gift on the bed helps to induce sweet dreams.

When it is time to explore the resort, do not miss the Gallery of Eight – eight picturesque spots around the resort that just beg to be photographed. Afterwards, settle under the palm trees at SESUN Grill & Beach Bar for refreshing juice and soothing beach views. Join our Resort Experience team for guided snorkeling in the recently discovered house reef, located conveniently right in front of the resort.

In the evening, besides our main restaurants SESUN and Yangna Cuisine, guests can choose to dine in their private villa or indulge in destination dining at a rugged promontory overlooking the ocean, under a tree marker or next to the beach.

To see more of idyllic Koh Samui, take a stroll down Chaweng Beach, hop in a kayak or onto a paddleboard, or hike with a guide to the top of Namuang Waterfall for one of the island’s best panoramic vistas.

As general manager Pravin Kumar says, “With a dedicated villa host to cater to guests’ specific needs, complimentary spa and dining experiences, and the option of destination dining or in-villa dining, the Enhanced Pool Villa Program is perfect for discerning travellers looking for the very best in resort experiences”.

To learn more about additional offers or to book a reservation at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, visit www.hyattregencykohsamui.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hyatt-regency-koh-samui-elevates-guest-experience-with-an-enhanced-pool-villa-programme-301873800.html

SOURCE Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.