  • joint venture

Galooli and Oztron Partner to Provide End-to-End Energy Efficiency Solutions to Australian Market

PRNewswire July 12, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel and PERTH, Australia, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Galooli, a global leader in SaaS solutions for remote monitoring, analysis, and control of distributed energy assets, and Oztron Energy, an Australian provider of microgrid and renewable energy projects, today announced a partnership to provide end-to-end energy efficiency solutions.

The partnership will combine Galooli’s expertise in energy asset monitoring and management with Oztron Energy’s experience in microgrid and renewable energy projects to offer customers a comprehensive suite of solutions for improving energy efficiency and reducing costs.

Galooli’s SaaS harvests and analyzes metadata from energy assets to provide operational insight and energy service orchestration that reduces energy usage and operational costs while providing valuable predictive intelligence to improve asset efficiency and lifecycles. Oztron Energy’s team of engineers has over 20 years of experience in designing, installing, and maintaining microgrid and renewable energy projects of all sizes.

“We are excited to partner with Oztron Energy to bring our innovative energy management solutions to the Australian market,” said Ronen Barel, CEO of Galooli. “Galooli’s system allows Oztron Energy to service and manage microgrids and renewable assets more efficiently and effectively. This results in a reduction in operational expenses, environmental impact, and better service for their customers.”

“We are delighted to partner with Galooli,” said Binayak Banerjee, CEO of Oztron Energy. “This partnership will allow us to offer our customers a more comprehensive suite of energy efficiency solutions, and help them reduce their energy costs and environmental impact.”

About Galooli

Galooli Energy Management Software as a Service (SaaS) provides real-time analytics and orchestration of remote energy assets to reduce operational costs, improve lifecycle management, track carbon footprint reductions, and provide a seamless evolution to leveraging renewable energy assets. By harvesting and analyzing metadata from disparate energy assets, Galooli’s cloud software synchronizes assets for maximum energy efficiency, identifies anomalies, and produces actionable insights to help predict and manage service changes.

Founded in 2009, Galooli SaaS serves thousands of organizations across five continents in the microgrid, electric vehicle charging, mobile tower, telecom, and data centers industries. Galooli is compliant with ISO 9001, ISO 27011, and GDPR. For more information, follow them on LinkedIn, visit www.galooli.com/

About Oztron

Oztron Energy is an Australian engineering company specializing in providing products and services for renewable energy and microgrid projects. They provide detailed design and utility connection services, off-grid and edge of grid sytems, and design and implementation of remote monitoring and management systems for renewable energy assets and microgrids.
For more information, follow them on LinkedIn visit https://oztronenergy.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/galooli-and-oztron-partner-to-provide-end-to-end-energy-efficiency-solutions-to-australian-market-301874681.html

SOURCE Galooli; Oztron

