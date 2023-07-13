Cullen Jewellery Celebrates New Sydney Showroom with $10,000 Diamond Ring Giveaway

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cullen Jewellery, a leader in ethical, premium lab grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings and fine jewellery, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of its new Sydney showroom starting on Tuesday, July 18th. To celebrate this event, it has launched an exclusive week-long giveaway from July 11th to July 18th, presenting the chance to win a breathtaking $10,000 carbon neutral lab grown diamond ring.

Cullen Jewellery’s new showroom, their third in Australia following Melbourne and Brisbane, exemplifies its commitment to immersive, customised experiences. Guided by friendly staff, visitors can discover the exceptional craftsmanship that goes into each piece in an inviting and elegant environment.

“Our new Sydney showroom is all about meeting our clients where they are. It’s a place to explore, ask questions, and connect with our brand on a whole new level,” said Jordan Cullen, Managing Director of Cullen Jewellery.

As they welcome clients into this new space, the brand invites fans globally to join the week-long giveaway. “Our clients and supporters have been instrumental in our journey, echoing our vision for sustainable luxury. This giveaway is our heartfelt way of expressing gratitude,” Cullen added.

Entering this fantastic giveaway couldn’t be simpler. Visit the Cullen Jewellery Instagram page ( @CullenJewellery ) and find the ‘Giveaway Post’ for all entry details. The lucky winner of the stunning $10,000 carbon neutral lab grown diamond ring will be unveiled on the grand opening day, adding an extra dash of excitement to the event.

The new showroom for Cullen Jewellery is located at Suite 1103, Level 11, 250 Pitt St, Sydney. It will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, and appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://cullenjewellery.com .

About Cullen Jewellery

Cullen Jewellery was founded in 2018 by Jordan Cullen to celebrate life’s cherished moments, conscientiously. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Cullen Jewellery is a leading ethical brand for premium lab grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings and fine jewellery.

The brand is committed to operating responsibly and sustainably through its positive community impact and exclusive use of lab grown gemstones. The elegant creations designed by Cullen Jewellery are synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, empowering couples to embody their values for generations to come. For more information, please visit cullenjewellery.com and @cullenjewellery on Instagram.

