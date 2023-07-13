AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr Catarina Ang to Join Genea Fertility’s new Melbourne City clinic

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Genea Fertility is pleased to announce Melbourne Fertility Specialist Dr Catarina Ang is joining the world-leading fertility provider. Dr Ang, an experienced gynaecologist and obstetrician, will consult from Genea Fertility’s new Melbourne City clinic, which is set to open its doors in September.

Dr Catarina Ang will be joining Genea Fertility's new Melbourne City clinic.

Dr Ang is a highly skilled and compassionate Fertility Specialist with a wealth of experience in reproductive medicine. She is committed to providing exceptional patient care and helping individuals and couples achieve their dreams of parenthood – a purpose which aligns perfectly with Genea Fertility’s focus on helping Australians start and grow their families.

Genea Fertility Medical Director Dr Mark Bowman said he was delighted to welcome Dr Ang to the clinic.

“Dr Ang’s experience as a Fertility Specialist and her compassionate approach to patient care make her an exceptional addition to our team,” Associate Professor Bowman said. “Dr Ang’s expertise will undoubtedly enhance our ability to assist patients in achieving their dreams of starting a family.”

Genea Fertility CEO Tim Yeoh echoed Dr Bowman’s sentiments.

“We are privileged to have Dr Ang on board and are confident that her expertise and passion for reproductive medicine will contribute significantly to the success of our new Melbourne City clinic,” he said. “We look forward to working together to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients.”

Dr Ang said she was pleased to be joining Genea Fertility and looking forward to working at the new clinic.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to work alongside such a highly skilled and dedicated team while assisting those in need of help to become parents,” she said.

“Genea Fertility’s commitment to innovative fertility treatments and personalised care aligns perfectly with my own values.”

The addition of Dr Ang’s expertise will undoubtedly strengthen Genea Fertility’s efforts to deliver world-class fertility care to patients in Melbourne and beyond.

About Genea Fertility: Genea Fertility is a world-leading fertility clinic with more than 37 years’ experience helping Australians achieve their dreams of parenthood. There are 12 Genea Fertility clinics across NSW, Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, the ACT, and South Australia. We are proud of our success rates and the quality care, treatment, and outcomes we provide to our patients.

About Dr Catarina Ang: Dr Ang completed her MBBS at Monash University in 1996. She commenced Obstetrics and Gynaecology training in 2000 at Monash Health after completing residencies in Australia and England. Dr Ang attained FRANZCOG in 2006 and her Masters of Reproductive Surgery from UNSW in 2014. Dr Ang took the post of Clinical Research Fellow at the John Radcliffe Hospital and the University of Oxford. She then completed an advanced laparoscopic fellowship at the prestigious CHU, Clermont-Ferrand, France. She has been a Head of Gynaecology Unit 1 at the Royal Women’s Hospital, Melbourne since 2009.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dr-catarina-ang-to-join-genea-fertilitys-new-melbourne-city-clinic-301876179.html

SOURCE Genea Fertility

