AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • conservation

Amcor Lift-Off winner, Greyparrot, to advance AI-powered waste analytics for circular economy

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

Growth-stage start-up to receive $500,000 investment from Amcor

ZURICH, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE:AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced its latest Amcor Lift-Off winner is artificial intelligence (AI)-generated waste analytics company, Greyparrot. The  growth-stage start-up will receive a $500,000 investment and access to Amcor’s world-class capabilities in sustainability and packaging to help scale its innovative AI-powered waste recognition system in support of a circular economy.

Greyparrot deploys cutting-edge AI computer vision systems in resource recovery facilities, which monitor and sort through large waste flows at scale. The data, which is provided to waste managers, producers and regulators, provides critical insights that enable improved sorting, recycling rates and accountability throughout the waste value chain.

Amcor’s Vice President of Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation, Frank Lehmann, said, “Amcor’s Lift-Off program has established partnerships with a number of companies that are at the forefront of new technology that will drive sustainability in a variety of ways.” He added, “We’re excited by Greyparrot’s technology to deliver valuable information on the life cycle of packaging and other waste and get a clearer understanding of the waste value chain and how we can improve.”

Mikela Druckman, co-founder and CEO of Greyparrot, added, “Data is vital in the effort to close the loop on circularity, from improving resource recovery to informing packaging design and regulation. Through the support of Amcor and its Lift-Off program, we’re one step closer to digitizing the waste sector, and we’re excited to be entering into a new partnership with one of the most impactful organizations in the waste value chain.”

Amcor’s Lift-Off program provides a platform for early- and growth-stage start-ups to present their innovative ideas within one of six focus areas: alternative barriers; smart and connected packaging; new business models; biomaterials; fiber; and, recycling. All entries are assessed on the merit of their technology, business model, and scalability, as well as how well they fit within Amcor’s existing operations. Greyparrot marks the fourth Lift-Off winner since the program’s inception in 2022.

Learn more about Amcor’s Lift-Off program and Amcor’s corporate venturing. To learn more about Greyparrot, visit www.greyparrot.ai.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/amcor-lift-off-winner-greyparrot-to-advance-ai-powered-waste-analytics-for-circular-economy-301876338.html

SOURCE Amcor

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.