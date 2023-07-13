AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Binance Blockchain Week Brings the Best of Web3 to Istanbul

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

Binance’s flagship event will bring together the industry’s leading innovators, policymakers, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, cultural icons, and blockchain enthusiasts for “The Next Billion: Empowering the Future of Web3

ISTANBUL, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Binance is excited to announce that its flagship Binance Blockchain Week conference is coming to Istanbul, Turkey on November 8 and 9, 2023. Binance Blockchain Week brings innovative leaders and conversations together to further the development and adoption of blockchain and Web3. The event will focus on the future of Web3, including how blockchain and crypto can empower the next billion people to improve their everyday lives.

The conference will feature over 100 prominent leaders, innovators and influencers as speakers across two stages. People will engage in valuable conversations around Web3 and the latest industry innovations, trends and issues — evoking ideas, facilitating development, making connections, and finding solutions to challenges.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend from all over the world, with millions more tuning in to the event virtually through Binance Live‘s stream. A wide range of topics and discussions will be explored, including how to empower new blockchain users and participants, as well as the ways to establish a cooperative future between traditional and decentralized finance. The conference will also host immersive exhibitions and workshops on building businesses, bootstrapping, and creating successful projects on the blockchain.

“We look forward to hosting the global community and innovators at Binance Blockchain Week. Our objective is to continue building the Web3 and blockchain industry together, expanding on its potential to improve financial equity and positively impact society overall,” said Yi He, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Binance.

Turkey is a strong backbone of the global crypto ecosystem. On top of having one of the highest crypto adoption rates globally, Turkey is also where traditional finance embraces the future of blockchain. It’s a dynamic destination for attendees to learn more about blockchain and be part of the new era of finance as we gather in a leading region of innovation to build for the future of the industry together,” added Yi.

Join Binance for a vibrant conference exploring how blockchain and crypto can empower the next billion people worldwide. Tickets are on sale now, with early bird specials available for those who are fast.

The upcoming event in Istanbul follows the incredible successes of Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai and Paris last year. Follow Binance for more information and updates on the event. For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please reach out to the events team at [email protected].

About Binance.com

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com 

 

SOURCE Binance

