AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Savills expands use of MRI Software in APAC to increase efficiency and maximise data insights to grow and serve its clients

PRNewswire July 13, 2023

Digital transformation includes South Korea, Japan and Australia

SYDNEY, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading UK-listed global advisory and property services provider Savills has expanded its partnership with MRI Software in Asia Pacific by extending its use of MRI Property Management X (MRI PMX) to now include South Korea, Japan and Australia. The agreement furthers Savills long-standing relationship with MRI in enhancing and streamlining its property management operations in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Eddie Overington leads Savills Asia Pacific IT operations

MRI PMX is well-regarded globally as a powerful real estate and financials cloud software solution that helps reduce overall operating costs, improve strategic planning and automate processes at significant scale.

Critically for an open and connected technology ecosystem, MRI PMX also integrates with other digital solutions and third-party software used by Savills offices across APAC. Savills cites the platform’s familiarity and scalability as making it an ideal choice for property management in the region.

According to Savills, MRI’s PMX platform improves processes, boosts efficiencies, and serves as one of its key digital management tools in APAC. It gives Savills the flexibility to support its growth and other needs specific to the region and nature of its business.

“We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with MRI Software in this region,” said Mr Eddie Overington, Chief Information Officer for Savills in Asia Pacific. “MRI’s open and connected approach enables us to gain efficiencies and insights we use to the advantage of our clients.”

MRI Software Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Mr David Bowie added: “Savills has been a global client of MRI for more than ten years and was in fact the first Australian business to implement MRI’s solutions in 1994. We’re thrilled to be part of empowering Savills more broadly in this region.”

For further Information, please contact:

Heather Jones, APAC PR Lead for MRI Software
T: +61 (4) 400394669
E: [email protected]

Elizabeth Henderson, Director, Head of Regional PR & Marketing, Asia Pacific Savills
T: +852 6202 0092
E:  [email protected]

About Savills

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider with an international network of more than 700 owned offices and associates spanning the UK and over 70 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 1855 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, Savills 70,000 experts offer a broad range of specialised advisory, transactional, management, research and valuation, and investment services. Consistently recognised as best in class across commercial and residential sectors, Savills is proud to be a global leader on ESG and CSR. For more information, please visit www.savills.com.

About MRI Software  

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide.

MRI became one of the first real estate software providers to serve Asia in 1997. With an office and a state-of-the-art data center in Singapore, plus an office in Hong Kong, MRI is committed to giving local and multinational real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses.

MRI’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters are in Sydney, Australia. Visit mrisoftware.com for more.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153377/Savills_Eddie_Overington_AP_IT_Portrait_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/savills-expands-use-of-mri-software-in-apac-to-increase-efficiency-and-maximise-data-insights-to-grow-and-serve-its-clients-301876266.html

SOURCE MRI Software in Australia and New Zealand

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.