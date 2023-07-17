AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MDT Introduces AMR132x and AMR134x AMR Magnetic Switch Sensor Series for Magnetic Tamper Detection and Pneumatic Cylinder Position Sensing

PRNewswire July 17, 2023

MDT’s Feature-rich AMR and TMR Sensor Portfolios Offer Customers Accelerated Time-to-market for Magnetic Sensing Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in AMR (anisotropic magnetoresistance) and TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) technologies, has expanded its AMR magnetic sensor portfolio with the latest addition of AMR132x and AMR134x AMR switch sensor series.

MultiDimension - MDT: Your Trusted Partner for Advanced Sensor Technology

The AMR132x series includes AMR1320 and AMR1321 omnipolar omnidirection magnetic switches. Unlike most magnetic switch sensors that respond to magnetic fields along a single direction, these sensors detect magnetic fields from any direction within 360°. This unique capability provides a cost-effective alternative to Reed switches for magnetic tamper detection in utility meters including water, gas and electricity meters, and many magnetic-activated proximity switches. AMR1320 and AMR1321 feature ultra-low power consumption at 1~3 microAmpere, enabling extended lifetime for battery-operated sensor applications.

Designed for pneumatic cylinder position sensing, the AMR1341 and AMR1342 omnipolar magnetic switches feature accurate switching points with low hysteresis, two sensitivity settings for different magnet types and stroke lengths, and effective double-switching suppression. The 1kHz high-speed operation, low-power consumption of 40 microAmpere, ultra-compact packages, and a wide range of supply voltage from 1.6~5.0V make them adaptable to a variety of applications.

Key features of AMR132x and AMR134x series include:

Part
Number

Sensitive
Direction

Supply
Voltage
(V)

Average
Current
(µA)

Switching
Frequency
(Hz)

BOP
(Gauss)

BRP
(Gauss)

Output
signal

Packaging type

AMR1320

360°

1.8~5.5

1

30

±17

±12

CMOS
active-
low

SOT23-3

AMR1321

3

100

±25

±20

AMR1341

X-axis

1.6~5.0

40

1000

±15

±10

CMOS
active-
high

DFN3L
2*2*0.55mm
LGA3L
2*1.5*0.63mm

AMR1342

±35

±27

MDT’s AMR sensor portfolio includes AMR switch sensorsAMR angle sensorsAMR linear sensors and AMR magnetic scale sensors. MDT’s AMR sensors complement its TMR sensor product series, providing customers with an extensive selection of magnetic sensing solutions for new product development or replacing legacy products. By leveraging MDT’s cutting-edge magnetic sensing technologies, customers can expedite their time-to-market and achieve an enhanced return on investment. All of MDT’s AMR and TMR sensors are available to order from Digi-key

About MDT
MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost AMR and TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
Jinfeng Liu, [email protected],
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)
Jilie Wei, [email protected],
Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mdt-introduces-amr132x-and-amr134x-amr-magnetic-switch-sensor-series-for-magnetic-tamper-detection-and-pneumatic-cylinder-position-sensing-301877921.html

SOURCE MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.