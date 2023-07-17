Black Desert Sees Prominent Surge of New and Returning Players Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss, the renowned Korean publisher and developer, has recently witnessed a remarkable surge of new and returning players worldwide following the highly successful Land of the Morning Light expansion and the Black Desert FESTA event.

Internal analytics revealed a staggering 267% increase in new players and a remarkable 335% increase in returning players for Black Desert over the past month.

According to Steam, Black Desert has achieved remarkable milestones in just one week, securing the 13th position in the U.S. Top Sellers category, a significant jump of 50 spots.

It also achieved its highest peak of concurrent players in two years, with 33,546 players. Notably, several European countries also experienced a surge in the Top Sellers category, including Belgium (4), Norway (5), Germany (8), Spain (9), France (12), Netherlands (13), UK (14), Finland (14), Sweden (15), and Austria (17).

Moreover, on the popular streaming platform Twitch, Black Desert has soared into the top 10 Trending Games bracket, accumulating an impressive 5,007,728 hours of viewership—an increase of 118.9% over the last two weeks. The game also achieved a peak viewership of 53,978, showcasing a significant surge of 73.2% during the same period, as reported by Twitch stats and analysis site, Sullygnome.

The outstanding influx of players is attributed to several factors. Firstly, the highly acclaimed Land of the Morning Light update, which is inspired by the Joseon era, the last dynastic Kingdom of Korea. It also features thrilling boss battles, authentic landscapes, and captivating folklore narratives.

The new area has garnered an impressive Metacritic score of 81. Additionally, prominent influencers have renewed their interest in Black Desert, recognizing the game’s evolution and captivating gameplay. Lastly, the recent Black Desert FESTA surprised players worldwide with a series of exciting announcements, further fueling the player base.

